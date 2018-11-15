Shane Ross vows new infrastructure fund will be ‘utterly fair’

Minister for Sport Shane Ross’s ability to get on the winner’s podium was highlighted at yesterday’s meeting of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Sport.

Ross and his Minister of State, Brendan Griffin, were there to discuss the new national sports policy, 2018-2017, but Deputy Robert Troy revisited the Irish women’s hockey success of the summer and the minister’s endorsement of that success.

“I suppose, if gold medals were being given out for people’s ability to run to the podium and get on a bandwagon, the minister would have won a gold medal for his handling of that,” said Troy.

Committee chairman, Deputy Fergus O’Dowd, said that the ‘gold medal’ would have gone to the late Charlie Haughey, for joining cyclist Stephen Roche on the podium when the latter won the Tour de France in 1987.

Later in yesterday’s deliberations, Ross said: “I wish the hockey players well in their endeavours; they’ve done the nation proud. We’d be criticised if we didn’t recognise that and you’d (Troy) be absolutely right.”

However, there were substantive discussions at the meeting.

Ross said that an announcement was “imminent” on the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund, which is designed for projects “where the exchequer investment will exceed the maximum amount available under the Sports Capital Programme”.

“We want to get it absolutely right,” said Ross.

“We just wanted to put a bit of space between that and the (sports capital) programme, but I think it’ll be announced by Monday or Tuesday.

“Don’t hold me to that. We might be able to do it Friday, but it’s absolutely imminent and it’s a very exciting prospect.”

“It is obviously filling an enormous gap, where the sports capital programme doesn’t fill and we expect huge oversubscription for that particular fund, but it’ll be done in an extremely fair and transparent way.

“I think it’ll be robust and will protect itself from any criticism, in that it will be utterly fair and free of political interference.”

Senator John O’Mahony asked whether sports funding would be more targeted, in terms of high performance, focusing on those with a better chance of medals. Ross said: “I think that is the suggestion, at the moment, the aim, at the moment.

“There is a prevailing view that the funds may be too well spread, and that, maybe, we’d be better off targeting those with the best chance of medals . . . whereas medals are not the be-all and end-all, participation is equally important, if not more important.

“In my view, it’s certainly equally important; it is important to young people who look on these icons to see them as successful, in terms of winning medals. That’s what makes them participate in sport.”

Ross added that Ireland’s showing at the Rio De Janeiro Olympics was “a catalyst, in terms of gaps in our corporate governance.

“It forced everybody to look at themselves, in terms of the rules which are coming into force”.