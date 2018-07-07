Shane Lowry happy not to continue where he left off

The smile has returned to Shane Lowry’s face after some opening round gloom but behind it lies a determination to stay patient over what is sure to be a testing weekend at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Lowry left Ballyliffin on Thursday evening seething with himself after the closing four holes had cost the Offaly man two shots and left him with a first-round, level-par 72 when he should have ended the day higher up the leaderboard.

A second-round 70 has put Lowry back on the right track at two under as we reach the halfway point in the tournament.

“I’m pleased with that,” Lowry said after a four-birdie, two-bogey round. “It’s always nice to make the cut but to be on a decent number, as well. I’m only five back now (on then clubhouse leader Joakim Lagergren).

“Not sure where I’m going to be at the end of the day but I’ve given myself a little chance going into the weekend. Just really looking forward to it and hopefully get out tomorrow and make some birdies.”

Rather than bemoaning a continuation of the poor scoring that has blighted his season so far on the PGA Tour, the world number 90 is hoping yesterday’s performance will mark a turning point in his 2018 fortunes.

“I was standing on the third green with a six-footer for par on level par, I thought that was crucial to stay at par because if I had got to over par, all of a sudden, you feel like you’re chasing a little bit. Cut is probably going to be one over.

“To hole that and finish the way I did, I think hopefully that’s a bit of a turning point. I’m not sure, if I throw two more good rounds at it, it will be the turning point, but that’s up to me to do at the weekend.”

===========https://twitter.com/RTÉgolf/status/1015170591836389378

Successfully negotiating the third and fourth rounds will be no mean feat with the Glashedy Links expected to get firmer and faster as green fades to brown and the wind stays calm to offer a tough challenge in Donegal.

“Patience is the key out there,” said Lowry. “It’s a tricky golf course and you have to be patient at the weekend.

“It’s not easy out there, even though there’s not much wind. It’s still tricky. For instance, I had a perfect number to the flag on the (par-four 424-yard) eighth hole and you’re so scared to go for it because two or three yards too far, it’s in the rough and you’re definitely going to make bogey. The pin at the back, it’s so hard to get it back. It’s just tricky.”

Lowry was quick to point out he does not mind tricky.

“It’s great. We haven’t got to a golf course like this, I think Muirfield was the last time, the Open 2013 I think it was, was the last time I played a golf course like this.

“It’s very enjoyable. We don’t do it very often but nice to do it now and then.

“It’s never nice to miss the cut at your home tournament. I’m very happy to be around for the weekend and hopefully I can have a good one tomorrow and give myself a chance on Sunday.”

A strong weekend will also set Lowry up nicely for the major-championship challenge that is Carnoustie at the Open in two weeks.

“I’m hitting all the shots out there that I’ll need for The Open, 2-iron and 3-iron and 4-irons off tees, long irons into greens. It is actually a great warm-up week for The Open.

“But first and foremost I want to try to do well in this tournament and then I have next week off and then I go to the Open and see if I can do well.”