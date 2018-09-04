Shane Long ruled out as doubts linger over Duffy and Meyler

By Liam Mackey

Having been subjected to a lengthy interrogation on all things Arter, Walters, Rice, and Keane yesterday, Martin O’Neill finally got around to reminding his audience, he still has a squad of players from which to choose a team for Thursday’s Nations League game against Wales in Cardiff.

Manager Martin O'Neill with Shane Duffy and David Meyler, right, during Republic of Ireland squad training at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown

“I’m an international manager, I get on with things and deal with the players that are available to me,” he said.

“And you know what? I think I’ve talked long enough about it, I think we should talk about the players that are actually available.

I will tell you something now: The players that are here want to play. The vast majority of players here that I’ve picked wanted to play for the Republic whether they were born here or elsewhere.

Unfortunately, unavailability continued to be a theme, with news that a toe injury sustained in Southampton’s 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace at the weekend has ruled out Shane Long, the striker joining James McCarthy, Robbie Brady, Scott Horgan, and Sean Maguire on the sidelines.

As a precaution, Shane Duffy (groin) and David Meyler (knee) sat out training in Abbotstown yesterday and will continue to be monitored.

Long is expected to be out of action for no more than three weeks while there is growing optimism that both McCarthy and Brady will be available for the home games against Denmark (October 13) and Wales (October 16), before the Nations League matches conclude with a visit to Copenhagen on November 19.

For the upcoming matches away to Wales and Poland, O’Neill has trimmed his squad from 31 to 26, with defenders Darragh Lenihan and Greg Cunningham dropping out along with goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, who links up with the U21s for crucial qualifiers against Kosovo and Germany.

Goalkeeper Sean McDermott and striker Callum Robinson remain part of the squad after receiving their first senior call-ups when the provisional panel was announced last week.

Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall)