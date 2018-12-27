‘Shamrock Rovers will be forever in Joe’s debt’

There was deep sadness in League of Ireland circles yesterday following the news that former Shamrock Rovers chairman Joe Colwell had died on Christmas Day.

Although it had been over 15 years since he left active service with Rovers, his legacy of Tallaght Stadium testifies to the body of work he undertook for the Hoops.

Colwell, a self-made businessman in the fragrances industry, first joined the club board in 1988 and through much fundraising, including from his own reserves, Rovers managed to remain in existence, moving from one rented venue to another in the aftermath of the Milltown debacle.

Returning the Hoops to a stable home in Tallaght was only made viable by the vision and drive of Colwell. However, invariably every spell of progress was stunted by an obstacle as the project veered into political and legal territory. Exasperation eventually overcame him in April 2002, not helped by the first-team’s shock FAI Cup semi-final defeat to relegation-threatened Dundalk.

He had an extra emotional attachment to the side as his son Jason was their midfield talisman and he moved aside from his chairman’s position into a background function.

It was no coincidence that Rovers endured their rockiest financial times, entering examinership in 2005, after Colwell’s exit from frontline soldiering.

He remained accessible to his shareholder successors, lending vital advice on strategic matters when called upon to ensure Rovers emerged from the brink of extinction into stability, finally laying down roots in Tallaght by the 2009 season.

It was the bedrock for them to win successive top-flight titles over the next two years.

Colwell managed all of this while possessing a sharp sense of humour and ability to mix with fans, sponsors and media folk alike.

He could assume an enormous chunk of pride perched high up in the stand at the spanking new arena observing the green and white clad team before him.

His son Jason has maintained the family’s links to the club by being involved on the coaching staff within their schoolboy section.

Ray Wilson, current director and investor at Rovers, led the tributes.

He said: “In the most difficult of times, Joe’s commitment to the club was crucial in keeping us going. We wouldn’t be where we are today without his efforts. Rovers will be forever in Joe’s debt.”

The FAI, too, should be grateful for Joe’s endeavours to avoid the biggest brand in Irish football perishing amid the most turbulent spell in their illustrious history.

The association announced last night their intention to honour him at the Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia at Lansdowne Road on Tuesday, March 26.

Joe will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Sheila and his children Gary, Jason, Gavin and Paul, father Frank, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, his 10 grandchildren, extended family relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are as follows: Reposing at Fanagan’s Funeral Home Willbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin today from 3-5pm.

Removal tomorrow to the church of St. Colmcilles Knocklyon, arriving for 10am. Funeral Mass followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.