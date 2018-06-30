Shamrock Rovers continue revival after seeing off Derry City

By John Fallon

Shamrock Rovers 2 - 0 Derry City

What a difference four weeks and three games has made for Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.

At the end of a month his fans were initially calling for him to be sacked following a mauling by Dundalk, the same faithful were singing his praises from the same Tallaght Stadium stand.

Three straight victories, and clean sheets on his first three appearances for 16-year-old Gavin Bazunu, have lifted the Hoops to within four points of third-placed Waterford.

That last night’s triumph was over Derry City, whom they started the night level on points with, made it all the more significant in terms of retaining their European qualification spot for next season.

In the first game without their departed star Graham Burke, goals in each half from Dan Carr and Joel Coustrain did the damage.

Rovers were on the front foot from the off, with teenager Brandon Kavanagh a lively presence operating just off Carr up front.

Although Ger Doherty managed to keep out efforts by Carr and Ronan Finn, the breakthrough was inevitable.

Carr turned brilliantly from Coustrain’s left-wing cross to volley his effort high into the net from 10 yards.

gave lone striker Rory Patterson scant service and it was no surprise that 16-year-old Gavin Bazunu kept his third straight clean sheet since been promoted to first-choice goalkeeper by Stephen Bradley.

Doherty was by far the busier of the stoppers and once again he could do nothing about Coustrain’s second after Carr’s deflected cross feel perfectly for the Limerick man to prod home. It was a nice way for Rovers to gear up for meetings against two of the three teams above them, Cork City and Waterford, in their next outings.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Bazunu; O’Brien, Grace, Lopes, S Kavanagh; McAllister, Bone; Coustrain (Miele 76), Finn, B Kavanagh (A Bolger 77); Carr (Boyd 85).

DERRY CITY: Doherty; McDonagh, Toal, McDermott (Peers 46), Doyle; Cole, Rory Hale; Ronan Hale (Delap 70), Fisk (McNamee 86), B Doherty; Patterson.

Referee: Rob Rogers (Dublin).