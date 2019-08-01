News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shamrock Rovers bow out of Europa League after loss to Apollon Limassol

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 09:40 PM

Shamrock Rovers 1 (Agg 3) - 3 (Agg 4) Apollon Limassol

Shamrock Rovers are out of the Europa League.

Stephen Bradley's side lost 3-1 after extra time away to Apollon Limassol in their second qualifying round tie, and go out 4-3 on aggregate.

Aaron Greene's second-half goal forced the added half-hour in Cyprus.

Lee Grace was sent off for the Hoops, with both sides ending the game with ten men.

