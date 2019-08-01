Shamrock Rovers bow out of Europa League after loss to Apollon Limassol

Shamrock Rovers 1 (Agg 3) - 3 (Agg 4) Apollon Limassol

Shamrock Rovers are out of the Europa League.

Stephen Bradley's side lost 3-1 after extra time away to Apollon Limassol in their second qualifying round tie, and go out 4-3 on aggregate.

Aaron Greene's second-half goal forced the added half-hour in Cyprus.

Lee Grace was sent off for the Hoops, with both sides ending the game with ten men.

At home and away, from Bergen to Tallaght to Nicosia, you’ve been with us throughout our European campaign 🙌 From all of us, thanks for your incredible support 👏 pic.twitter.com/dla9bsd3lq August 1, 2019