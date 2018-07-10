Serena plays down title talk as rivals feel the heat

By Andy Sims

Serena Williams set a new record but played down title talk as she eased into the last eight at Wimbledon.

The 23-time grand slam champion is playing only her fourth tournament since giving birth to daughter Olympia in September.

Williams was elevated to a seeding of 25th for this fortnight despite slipping down the rankings as a result of maternity leave.

But her current position at 181st in the world makes the American the lowest-ranked Wimbledon quarter-finalist in the open era, the International Tennis Federation said.

She took just an hour and two minutes to swat aside fellow tennis mum

Evgeniya Rodina 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court.

Karolina Pliskova’s exit meant not one of the top 10 women’s seeds reached the quarter-finals for the first time in the history of the championships. Pliskova, the seventh seed from the Czech Republic, was the only player from the top 10 in the women’s draw to make it into the second week. However, she only lasted until lunchtime yestedray, going down 6-3 7-6 (7/1) in the fourth round to 20th seed Kiki Bertens from Holland.

With all top 10 women’s seeds now out of the championships, Williams is hot favourite to win an eighth title at the All England Club.

“On both sides, the men’s and women’s, there have been a tremendous amount of upsets,” said the 36-year-old.

“I have a long way to go. I’m only in the quarter-finals. It’s not about wrapping up a win. It’s like all the other women that are still in the draw. Each of us, seeded or not, we’re just here to do our best.”

Meanwhile Rafael Nadal breezed into his first Wimbledon quarter-final for seven years and admitted he is loving every minute of his run.

The Spaniard beat unseeded Jiri Vesely 6-3 6-3 6-4 on Centre Court to set up a last-eight meeting with Juan Martin del Potro, who beat Gilles Simon (7-6, 7-6, ).

And 10 years on from his memorable win in a classic final against Roger Federer a rematch could be on the cards on Sunday.

“I am happy to be in the quarter-finals after so long,” Nadal said.

“I am enjoying every single day that I have to play here.”

Federer is two sets away from equalling his longest perfect run at Wimbledon.

The defending champion made it 32 straight sets won at the All England Club with a 6-0 7-5 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino to reach the last eight for the 16th time. The last time he won as many consecutive sets was in 2006.

Novak Djokovic was kept waiting in the wings till after 7pm last night before he could start against Russia’s Karen Khachanov. But there was no stopping the Serb on Court One as he romped to a 6-4 6-2 6-2 win to reach the quarter-finals for a 10th time.