Seeing is believing: John Delaney outlines FAI’s dual ‘vision’

The decision to part company with Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane was made eight days ago, FAI chief executive John Delaney confirmed yesterday.

After relegation in the Nations League was sealed and bearing in mind the recent run of bad form, the board made the call two days before the draw with Denmark in Aarhus.

“The decision was made before the Denmark game,” said Delaney. “It was made on the Sunday. It was discussed by the board and only discussed with Martin on the Tuesday morning.”

While praising O’Neill and Keane for their efforts, Delaney mentioned the run of disappointing performances and results in explaining why the FAI parted ways with them. “They had a great five years, and I will say it again because I don’t want any quotations taken out of context. It was a tough last 12 months, no doubt about that. I think Martin would accept that the football was poor enough (of late) and the attendances were also dropping. That’s a concern.

“You want to see progress, the team, Martin will be the first to say he tried 12 or 13 new players which I’m sure will stand to Mick (McCarthy) and Stephen (Kenny) into the future. Having considered all of what I’ve just said, and also the fact we were relegated from the Nations League, the board took the decision. We met with Martin in a professional and respectful way. If I see Martin in the future, I will be looking forward to having a cup of tea.”

Clarifying that Stephen Kenny will be Ireland manager for the World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign regardless of how well McCarthy does beforehand, Delaney explained the succession path was “a vision”.

He also stated there was never any discussion of a possible two further years with McCarthy or his representatives. He disagreed with the suggestion appointing two managers at once was unusual. “I think Ruud will tell you it’s been done in Holland before.

“I think you have to set out what you want in life first and then you set out how you implement it. We had a decision to make with Martin and Roy which we did and that had to be done correctly and professionally. Then you have to have the conversations with Stephen and Mick and make sure everybody is on board.”

Although he revealed Kenny had been offered the U21 managerial role before last week, he dismissed the theory Kenny’s eagerness to become Ireland senior manager had convinced the FAI to offer the role to him down the line.

“He never had to persuade me that at some stage he should manage the Irish ‘A’ team. Never, not the board nor Ruud (Dokter). Absolutely not.”

He continued: “When Stephen comes in for the Under 21s he should have the right to know he will be the senior manager, so he has two years to learn the bits and pieces he needs to do about international football.

“Mick has come in knowing it’s a project and a sole project to get to the Euros. That’s two years.

“That’s not an inconsiderable time in football and it’s also a major project to do. Get us to the Euros and then Stephen comes in in 2020 and takes it over, having got himself immersed in international football, managing the 21s, working with all the underage players and learning about international football, from Mick especially.”

The differing schedules means Kenny won’t be in charge of the U21s for the entirety of their 2021 European Championships campaign. “He’s still got 20 months,” responded Delaney.

“And he’s got the U19s, 17s, 16s, the 15s. I spoke to him earlier, he’s looking forward to going over to Europe, watching international managers play, talking to international managers, because it’s a big change and he knows that.”

Delaney said High-Performance director Dokter will have more of a presence with the senior squad with Kenny picking up parts of the Dutchman’s previous remit, such as liaising with fellow under-age managers Jim Crawford and Colin O’Brien.

“Sitting down and talking to them, getting to as many games as he (Kenny) can, talking about styles of play and regular meetings and Ruud will spend some more time with the senior international team so Stephen has a role to move up. He (Dokter) is definitely going to be travelling with the senior international team.”