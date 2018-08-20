Second spot gives Josh Moffett Tarmac title boost

By Martin Walsh

Moving into the lead on stage seven, Welsh ace Matt Edwards and co-driver Darren Garrod (Ford Fiesta R5) won the John Mulholland Motors Ulster Rally to claim maximum points in the Prestone British Rally Championship for the third successive event.

They finished the Antrim-based rally 26.6 seconds ahead of Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and co-driver Andy Hayes, also in a Fiesta R5 with Moffett now almost assured of the Irish Tarmac series once he starts the final round in Cork where only his brother Sam can deprive him of the title.

Although Moffett began the day as rally leader, Welsh driver Rhys Yates (Skoda Fabia R5) took over after Saturday’s early morning stage south of Antrim.

But within a stage he was demoted to third as Edwards took control of the rally on the stage near Maghera where he usurped his rivals to lead Moffett by 4.3 seconds with Yates a fraction of a second further behind.

The margin increased to 12.9 by SS9 with second-placed Moffett in a quandary as to whether he should try and win the rally or settle for top points in the ITC. By that point a hard charging Bogie had moved into third some twenty seconds adrift of Moffett as Yates was fortunate to remain in the rally after he crashed on SS9.

After three spins on the opening three stages Derry’s Marty McCormack (Skoda Fabia R5) decided he had enough and withdrew from the rally.

The top three remained unchanged to the finish where Edwards breathed a sigh of relief as his Fiesta blew a puff of blue smoke. Moffett had decided to let Edwards push so as to concentrate on maximum Tarmac points, his Fiesta had gear linkage woes and issues with the pop off valve, although he reckoned neither were going to stop the car. Should his brother Sam decide against going to the Cork “20” Josh will be champion.

Meanwhile, in Rally Deutschland, round nine of the World Rally Championship, Waterford’s Craig Breen (Citroen C3 WRC) had to be content with yet another eighth place finish in a round of the series.

Breen, who won a stage and posted some strong times during Saturday’s leg, held sixth but dropped to tenth when he went off the road on the day’s final stage. His team mate Mads Ostberg crashed on yesterday’s first stage.

Estonian Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris WRC) won the event by 39.2 seconds from WRC leader Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 WRC). It was Tanak’s second successive victory. Neuville benefitted when Dani Sordo (Hyundai) crashed on the morning’s opening stage and withdrew at the stage finish due to a water leak in the engine and hydraulic issues forced Jari Matti Latvala (Toyota Yaris) out.

Sebastien Ogier (Fiesta WRC) got a puncture during Saturday’s leg and dropped to seventh before finishing fourth. He won the Power Stage but with four rounds remaining, he trails Neuville by 23 points in the race for the title.