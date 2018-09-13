Seán McLoughlin set to miss Cork’s trip to Dalymount

By Martin Claffey

Cork City look set to be without defender Seán McLoughlin for their must-win trip to face Bohemians tomorrow night after the defender hobbled out of his midweek U21 international debut.

City travel to Dublin this weekend knowing they can gnaw into Dundalk’s six-point lead in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division — but also fully aware that anything less than three points will virtually end their hopes of retaining the title.

McLoughlin was injured just 15 minutes into his Ireland U21 debut on Tuesday night as Noel King’s men suffered a heavy defeat to Germany at Tallaght, a foot injury forcing the Corkman off. He had been partnering another City man Danny Kane in defence, although Kane is out on loan from Turner’s Cross to English National League side AFC Fylde.

Seán McLoughlin: Unlikely to feature for Cork at Dalymount

Former UCC defender McLoughlin will be assessed by his club but looks a serious doubt for the trip to Dalymount, further straining City’s defensive resources going into the season’s climax.

Colm Horgan is out for the season, Conor McCarthy and Johnny Dunleavy are out this weekend, while veteran Alan Bennett is also a serious doubt tomorrow.

Having sat out the FAI Cup quarter-final win over Longford, former Crystal Palace man Damien Delaney is likely to return to the centre of defence to partner Aaron Barry.

Barry has worked his way back into favour with boss John Caulfield after a frustrating period on the sidelines.

“It’s been good to be back playing games which is obviously why I came down here in the first place,” said Barry. “I’m happy with how I’m playing and just want to stay in the team now at this stage.

“I was happy to be playing at the start of the season,and obviously when you’ve come down to play games and you’re not starting, it’s frustrating but you can’t let it get the better of you, and I don’t think I did. I’ve kept the head down and kept working and I’m back in the team now so I just want to look at what I can control which is my performance.”

City were hugely impressive in their 7-0 demolition of Longford in the FAI Cup quarter-final last weekend, a much-needed fillip after a damaging 2-1 home league defeat to Sligo Rovers the previous weekend.

Former Derry City man Barry knows it’s win-or-bust for Cork to keep the title chase alive. “We know we have to win every game in the league now. There’s not much pressure added because we play Dundalk the following week. It’s just a case that no matter who we play, we’ve got to win.

Bohs is a chance to gain some ground. We’ve got to do whatever it takes to get the win.

The FORAS Trust general meeting of members will now take place on Sunday, October 14 at 4pm at Cork’s Metropole Hotel. The meeting was postponed from September 30 as it clashed with City’s FAI Cup semi-final.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: Bohemians v Cork City

Tomorrow: Dalymount Park, 7.35pm

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal)

TV: Live on RTÉ2

Bet: Bohs 16/5 Cork 8/11 Draw 5/2