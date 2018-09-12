Séamus Ó Tuama: Mourning Denis Jer O’Donovan - a road bowling icon

Denis Jer O’Donovan, one of the iconic names in bowling in the 20th century, passed away late last week.

A younger generation of bowling fans may know little about a player that rivalled Mick Barry, when both were in their pomp in the 1950s. We only truly know the worth of great sporting achievements when we have the barometer of context. Who did they beat?

Denis Jer in his score against Mick Barry at Dublin Hill in 1954.

Mill House helped make Arkle the greatest steeplechaser of all, just as Denis Jer of Fisher’s Cross made Mick Barry the greatest bowler of all.

Perhaps his most famous day was his bowl of odds win over Barry in the 1954 senior championship at Dublin Hill. It is hard to put context on that 64 years later, but in that time this was the biggest venue in bowling and no question that was the biggest pairing imaginable. Barry of course had the better of things over time, he won 13 senior championships, while O’Donovan was denied any national title.

After two decades out of competition, O’Donovan returned to win two Munster Veteran (over-50) titles in 1986 and 1987. History conspired against him then too as the first veteran All-Ireland was not played till 1990. O’Donovan continued to compete, winning three Munster Vintage (over-60) finals 1988, 1989 and 1992, but again there was no All-Ireland in the grade.

A new generation of bowlers were introduced to the O’Donovan—Barry

rivalry in October 1994, 50 years after Dublin Hill. This time they met in the Munster vintage final at historic Crossbarry. Barry came out on top in that incredible score, franking his status as first among equals. Still O’Donovan contributed handsomely by showing all the old competitiveness, accuracy and silken skills that won him legions of fans.

Martin Coppinger is quickly establishing himself as an icon of 21st century bowling, hot on the heels of his Joe O’Sullivan Cup win the previous week, he again did record bowling at Ballincurrig in his win over Arthur McDonagh in the Mick Barry Cup semi-final.

McDonagh shaded the opening shots, but Coppinger won the second. He then played a beautifully measured bowl to the creamery and scorched to the no-play line for a record equalling four. McDonagh beat it in five. There was still a bowl in it after two more to O’Riordan’s.

Coppinger increased his lead in another two past Leahy’s. McDonagh unluckily missed the big corner in ten. Coppinger made it in nine, another record equalling mark. McDonagh kept the lead under two bowls to the top of the short straight. Coppinger raised the second bowl with his 11th to Din Tough’s.

He had bare sight in two more.

He closed with another big one to equal his own record and become the first bowler to beat the line twice in 14 shots.

The Queen of the Roads semi-finals Carmel Ryan, Silke Tulk and Veronica O’Mahony meet in one side and Kelly Mallon, Anke Klöpper and Claire O’Sullivan in the other. Both semi-finals will be played on Friday, September 28, at Ballincurrig in the opening day of the King and Queen of the Roads festival.

Jimmy O’Driscoll had a line to line win over Denis O’Driscoll in the Bill Barrett Cup at Caheragh. He was 100m fore after three to Lisangle cross. He edged close to a bowl clear with his fourth and raised it with his seventh towards Reenroe cross.

Denis knocked the bowl after nine and beat Jimmy’s big shot Sheily’s. He continued to close the gap and was just 60m behind after a good second last. His last drifted right before the line and Jimmy beat it.

Mark Sheehan beat Thomas Boyle by two bowls at Firmount. Boyle edged the opening shots to sight. Sheehan then played a super second shot up the straight. Boyle’s second hit a kerb and he missed Sheehan’s tip with his third. He knocked the bowl with his next and challenged strongly to Curtin’s.

Sheehan improved from there and had well over a bowl at the end of the straight. When Boyle missed light at the bridge, Sheehan punished him with another big shot to go almost two in front. He was over two clear after two more shots past the grotto.

Boyle teamed up with his son Cian in a return, where they led all the way against Sheehan and Vincent Kiely. They made the start of the straight in three, but Sheehan and Kiely were in contention to Curtin’s. The Boyles bowled impressively from there to win by two.

Jerry Gibbons beat Denis Murphy by a bowl in the Béal na Bláth tournament while Brian Wilmot beat Paddy O’Donoghue in the last shot at Ballinacurra.