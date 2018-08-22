Seamus McEnaney: This Dublin team will win five in a row

By Paul Keane

Former Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney reckons Dublin will make history in 2019 by completing a five-in-a-row of All-Ireland wins.

But the experienced boss, who has also managed Meath and Wexford, believes that if Jack O’Connor returns to manage a talented young Kerry team they will ‘take Dublin off their perch’.

McEnaney managed his native Monaghan to a breakthrough All-Ireland minor semi-final berth this month and made the comments in a feature interview with LMFM’s Late Lunch.

He also tipped Dublin to beat Tyrone in Sunday week’s All-Ireland final by ‘five points plus’ though reckons their golden era won’t last beyond 2019.

“They will win five-in-a-row, I think this Dublin team will win five-in-a-row,” said ‘Banty’.

“The one thing I will say is that they’re not as good as they were. Dublin are not as good as they were last year, they’re not as good as they were two years ago.”

“And I think five-in-a-row (will be won) and it’s going to end there, if they get it. Kerry is coming with serious talent.”

Kerry are in the process of finding a replacement for Éamonn Fitzmaurice with O’Connor, who guided the county to All-Irelands in 2004, 2006 and 2009, reportedly close to a third spell as chief. Aside from all of the south-Kerry man’s experience, he also managed the Kingdom to All-Ireland minor wins in 2014 and 2015 and knows their rising stars inside out.

“Kerry have won four All-Ireland minor titles in a row, they’re going to win the fifth one I believe,” said McEnaney.

“That will be five minor titles in a row. The oldest of those players is 23 next year. Jack O’Connor managed them for two years. Will Jack O’Connor manage them again? I think he’d be a very safe pair of hands for Kerry because he knows those players, he’s been there, he’s won All-Irelands on two shifts already. If Jack O’Connor comes back in I think he will take Dublin off their perch.”

McEnaney paid O’Connor another huge compliment by suggesting that he managed one of the greatest teams ever, even better than the current Dublin side. Asked if the Kerry and Tyrone teams that carved up eight All-Irelands between them in the 2000s are better than the current Dublin team, McEnaney nodded.

“Yes, yes is the answer to that question. My belief is that the Tyrone team of the noughties and the Kerry team of the noughties — it’s very hard to pick which team was the best team of that decade, they were that good — I believe those two teams were the best two teams of all time.”

McEnaney was in charge of the Monaghan senior team that lost an All-Ireland quarter-final to Kerry, the eventual champions, by a point in 2007. They came up three points short of Kerry in a Round 3 qualifier in 2008.

“I changed things, I mixed things up as we went along, I believed we were going to win the All-Ireland,” said McEnaney.

“In 2007 and 2008, I would have felt we could have won the All-Ireland. We missed out on an All-Ireland semi-final position in 2007 by a point against Kerry. But you were coming up against phenomenal forwards; The Gooch, ‘Star’ Donaghy, Mike Frank Russell, Dara Ó Cinnéide, these boys were phenomenal players.”

Yet McEnaney suggested Tyrone’s forwards back then were better and recalled facing them at Croke Park in a Round 4 qualifier in 2005.

“I came out underneath the Hogan Stand from the dressing-room (for the second-half) and they were already out on the pitch,” he said. “I looked up towards Hill 16 and the full-forward line was Stephen O’Neill, Peter Canavan, Owen Mulligan. I thought, ‘Holy Smoke, I’m in trouble here’.

“A phenomenal forward line and then you throw in Brian Dooher into that, Brian McGuigan, they were a brilliant team. We didn’t even mention Sean Cavanagh who was left half-forward!

“They were a phenomenal forward unit and I don’t think anybody in the country has had a forward line like it since or before.”