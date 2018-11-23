Schmidt to make ‘tough’ decision on Ireland future over family brunch

Joe Schmidt has still to make the “tough” decision on his future as Ireland coach as he waits to reach a definitive conclusion following a family brunch on Sunday.

The Ireland boss said he will deliver his decision on whether or not to stay on as Ireland head coach beyond next year’s World Cup once the 2018 Guinness Series ends on Saturday night following the Grand Slam champions’ home Test against the USA.

Schmidt’s IRFU contract runs out in November 2019 with strong speculation he is set to call time on what will by then have been a six-year tenure at the helm of a team he has taken to No 2 in the world rankings, with a Grand Slam and two further Six Nations titles on his resumé as well as two wins over the All Blacks.

Last Saturday’s 16-9 victory over his native New Zealand came towards the end of a year of unprecedented success for the national team with that first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2009, a first three-Test series win in Australia, and now a first home win over the All Blacks in 113 years.

The world’s No 1 side were kept tryless and in single figures at Aviva Stadium, the first time that has happened since 1998, and Schmidt’s stock has soared, heightening expectations he will return to the country of his birth to advance his claim to succeed Steve Hansen as head coach of the world champions.

As he named his final Ireland team of 2018 yesterday Schmidt, 53, suggested he had still not reached a definitive answer on his future.

He has, though, committed to informing IRFU performance manager David Nucifora of his plans on Monday or perhaps sooner, but only once he has sat down with wife Kellie and his four children.

Schmidt has repeatedly said it will be a family decision that determines his future and he referenced his son Luke’s epilepsy, which has previously guided the Schmidts’ decision-making in terms of contract negotiations.

“It will be a chat with David Nucifora on Monday or might even be Sunday evening. Obviously the [IRFU] CEO, Philip Browne, and… my own CEO, my wife Kellie, and the kids... we are going to get a bit of time for a brunch on Sunday and kind of talk a few things out.

“It is tough for me. I am not sure, you know,” an emotional Schmidt said yesterday.

“I cannot believe the support we have had here as a family. Obviously with Luke, he has had phenomenal support… So, yeah, I will ask her a question and see how we go.”

Schmidt praised the support he and the Ireland management have been given by his IRFU employers.

“I report to David Nucifora and I would have a good working relationship with David.

"I have felt he and Philip Browne and the committee have given us huge support. I think they are great people to work for.

They have given us a real licence to trial things and to take risks. The first Test in Australia, I think a few people looked at that Test team and went ‘where is this guy, where is that guy, where is the other guy?’

“And it is one of those things that we have certainly felt as a coaching team, as a staff behind the team we have felt fully supported by that group.

"That is part of really being able to enjoy our job when you do feel you have got that full support.”

Schmidt added: “It’s a decision that will probably not be finalised until Sunday really but it’s a decision that’s been a long time coming.

"The family I have probably committed most to is this family that I live with in Carton House [Ireland’s training base] as much as it is the family I have at home.

“So we’ve put our heads together and tried to reconcile how we can best maybe cater for both. I think certainly early next week [we will have an answer].”