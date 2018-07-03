Scannell steps down as Glanmire head coach

The most successful coach in Irish women’s basketball, Mark Scannell, has stepped down as head coach of Glanmire.

The Corkman led the club to six National Cups and seven League titles over two periods, from 2005 to 2011 and from 2014 until the end of this season. Glanmire were pipped to the National Cup by DCU Mercy last January.

Scannell has just finished coaching the national side in the European Championships for Small Nations in Cork and while he has yet to decide on his international role, he admitted yesterday that he needed some time away from the coaching front line.

I need a break, and some time for family,” he admitted yesterday. “Coaching is a hard, often thankless job even though I love it. But I need to spend more time at home. I am basically coaching non-stop since I stopped playing almost 20 years ago.

“I have two daughters playing basketball in Toronto and Australia, and I never really get a chance to visit them at holiday time, because we are usually in the midst of our club season here,” Scannell added.

Glanmire lifted a hat-trick of National Cups in 2007 — the Under 18, 20 and Senior — and a year later won the treble of regular season title, National League and Cup.

“The club is in good shape going forward,” he added, a point ratified by the club’s chairman, Diarmuid Dooley, who expressed the hope last night that Scannell would continue to help guide the club’s fortunes at some level.

“We want to thank Mark for everything he has done and achieved with Glanmire Basketball Club. We would not have enjoyed the level of success we have without him.”

Glanmire says it has set no timeframe on the appointment of his successor.

Meanwhile fellow Cork Superleague outfit Brunell has appointed Timmy O’Halloran as its new head coach. The ex-Demons coach replaces Francis O’Sullivan who led Brunell to a 10-5 record last season.

Irish international Adrian O’Sullivan is poised to take up the offer of a pro contract at the Reading Rockets in the British Basketball League. The UCC Demons star has just returned from European Small Nations duty in San Marino.