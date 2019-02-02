Tactical analysis: Three fascinating head-to-heads that will shape the narrative at the Aviva Stadium

James Ryan (Ireland) v Maro Itoje (England)

As always in tight games, the set-piece foundation laid by the respective front fives will be crucial to deciding who eventually comes out on top.

If a Lions test side was being selected today, a second-row combination of James Ryan and Maro Itoje would automatically elevate the tourists into the realm of favourites, regardless of the opposition. They are that good.