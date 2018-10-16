Ryan Giggs has Wales playing football the right way - but reasons for Irish optimism

By John Fallon

Form guide

Since Ireland ended the four-year unbeaten home record of Wales a year ago, triggering the resignation of Chris Coleman, results have been mixed.

Ashley Williams could be a weak link at the heart of the Welsh defence.

One win, one defeat, and two draws accounted for the opening four friendlies under the reign of Ryan Giggs before they stuffed Ireland 4-1 in the opening Nations League qualifier last month.

Denmark brought them back down to earth with a 2-0 defeat in the same series and Spain were comfortable 4-1 victors in Thursday’s friendly. Ireland, meanwhile, have claimed victory just once in their last eight matches since that famous win in Cardiff.

The Gaffer: Ryan Giggs

Like another Manchester United legend Mark Hughes, Giggs has taken his first step into management leading his country.

Following in the footsteps of their most successful-ever boss, Chris Coleman, was daunting but Giggs has placed his own stamp, integrating a bunch of new players to replace some of the veterans who led them to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

As was his hallmark at United, Wales under Giggs play football the right way, moving the ball at pace through the centre and the flanks.

Reasons to be cheerful

1. Heart ripped from the Dragon

Martin O’Neill is swift to cite his injury problems but it doesn’t compare to the calibre of player unavailable to Giggs tonight. Gareth Bale’s absence will hurt most but three other starters in the 4-1 demolition last month are also missing. Ethan Ampadu — who chose to declare for Wales despite dad Kwame representing Ireland at U21 — and centre-back Chris Mepham picked up knocks last week while the imminent arrival of twins by Aaron Ramsey’s wife renders him indisposed.

2. Ashley Williams

Without the calming influence of Mepham alongside him, Williams could be a liability in the Welsh defence.

That vulnerability was exposed in the meeting between the countries a year ago when his overconfidence advancing from defence gifted Jeff Hendrick the chance to cross for James McClean to score.

Nothing has gone well for the stalwart since, Everton offloading Williams to Stoke City on loan.

3. Backs against the wall

Reliance and determination constitiute admirable traits of Irish teams over the years and right now they are becoming further marginalised by a sceptical public.

O’Neill’s sides during his five-year tenure have delivered results right when it was needed most, be it against Germany and Italy during Euro 2016 or in Cardiff last year.

The negativity engulfing the squad over the past 12 months can be harnessed into a motivation.

Reasons to be fearful

1. Home discomforts

Yesterday, stand-in captain Richard Keogh rebutted any suggestion that the players favour away trips over rising to the occasion at home. Still, the examples he provided for justification were all two years or older.

The fact that Ireland haven’t claimed a home win of significance since clinching the Euro 2016 play-off must be a concern and the groans of derision prevalent from the crowd during Saturday’s stalemate against Denmark were telling.

2. Midfield territorial challenges

Ireland seemed content to allow the Danes dominate possession, highlighted by a period early in the second half when it was keep-ball by the visitors. To avoid finishing bottom in the group, thereby getting relegated to Group C for the next Nations League and losing their second seeding for the Euro 2020 draw, Ireland are required to beat Wales or Denmark over the next month.

To do so tonight, they need the upperhand in midfield, something we’ve not seen for a long time.

3. Square pegs into round holes

Cyrus Christie in central midfield and James McClean at wing-back?

These were the latest baffling decisions made by O’Neill and yesterday he dug his heels in, emphatic he’d lean on the players’ versatility again. Surely Shaun Williams, a natural midfielder, earned a spot by coming on and scoring against Wales?

In O’Neill’s pursuit of getting the best players on the pitch, consideration must be given to their ability to execute the role.

Three key battles

1. Harry Arter v Joe Allen

After enduring two bruising encounters in the last campaign, Allen flourished in the last meeting, his poise and accuracy of passing crucial to the drubbing of Ireland.

Greater responsibility rests on his shoulders following the withdrawal of Aaron Ramsey, meaning Arter will likely be tasked with shackling the Stoke playmaker, like David Meyler successfully did last October.

2. Richard Keogh v Sam Vokes

The Wales striker wasn’t involved four weeks ago but has scored in his last three games, two Premier League goals for Burnley followed by the strike for his country against Spain on Thursday.

Keogh, restored to the starting team on Saturday for a first competitive match in 18 months, will have to be his best to counteract the power and aerial strength of Vokes.

3. David Brooks v James McClean

Winger Brooks recently snubbed England to pledge his allegiance to the Welsh camp and his prowess on the flank proved lethal when the teams last met.

He’s another in-form Premier League operator for Bournemouth, ensuring McClean will have to be defensively minded in his unfamiliar posting as wing-back on the left.