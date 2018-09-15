Home»Sport

Zebre stun Cardiff Blues with late comeback

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 09:58 PM

Zebre produced a superb late comeback to beat Cardiff Blues 26-24 in Italy today.

Cardiff led 24-7 with 16 minutes to go but they were left to deal with a third straight defeat at the start of their Guinness PRO14 campaign after late tries from Johan Meyer, Francois Brummer and Oliviero Fabiani.

The Blues led 21-0 after 10 minutes thanks to tries from Olly Robinson, Kristian Dacey and Gareth Anscombe, who converted all three scores.

Carlo Canna scored and converted a try to get the hosts on the board in the 14th minute and, despite Anscombe's 53rd-minute penalty, Zebre produced a rousing finish to take victory.


