Youth no barrier to progress in modern Ireland

There was a time when you needed to be aged 18 or older to vote in Ireland, turned 21 to run for a seat in the Dáil and, by and large, well into your twenties to be in with any sort of realistic shot of playing senior rugby for your country.

The first two of those three stipulations still hold true but the days of youth being held in the waiting room by distrustful old men in blazers are long gone and Joe Schmidt’s squad for this late international window speaks for that.

Ireland’s head coach named a 42-man group for this four-match November series. Of that, 11 were aged 21 or under when they made their first baby steps in Test rugby. Rhys Ruddock and James Ryan, both 19 at the time of their debuts, were the youngest.

James Ryan made his debut for Ireland against USA in 2017.

Schmidt, effectively, blooded seven of that 11. Another half-dozen of the current 42 made their bows with Ireland at the tender, in rugby terms, age of 22. Whichever way you calculate it, there has been a sea change in the demographics of the side.

It’s not that the odd teenager didn’t get a shot back in the day. Denis Hickie was 19 when he won the first of 62 caps in 1997. Gordon D’Arcy and Luke Fitzgerald were the same age when they started that leg of their own journeys in ‘99 and 2006 respectively.

It is the quantity of fresher faces on the grandest of stages that has changed and it is no academic exercise. The seven ‘youngsters’ first blooded by Schmidt this last five years will all be expected to assume roles in matchday 23s this next two weekends.

At least four should start. “The younger you can get players in and get experience, let them get the knowledge in terms of what’s being asked of them when they set foot in the door: that makes a big difference to bring a performance onto the pitch when they get a chance,” said Robbie Henshaw.

The Leinster centre was just four days on from his 21st birthday when he earned a first cap, against the USA, in the summer of 2013. Schmidt wasn’t officially head coach at the time but his fingerprints were all over that North American tour.

Joey Carbery made his debut off the bench against New Zealand in Chicago; Jordan Larmour’s first run came in the Six Nations against Italy last year; and James Ryan was, famously, handed a green shirt before he’d even worn a blue one.

The head coach’s determination to add strength in depth to a squad exposed by injuries at the last World Cup has played a key role in more young men — better prepared at a younger age through the schools, clubs, and academy pathways — climbing higher sooner.

And it hasn’t always been just a case as sink or swim. Schmidt has invited young players into camp to acclimatise long before they have made debuts. Garry Ringrose is the obvious example of that but older pros have been eased in gently as well. Tadhg Beirne and Will Addison are just two who have spent time with the squad — the latter joining up with the party in Australia during the summer prior to his switch from Sale to Ulster — in a bid to make the step up that much more maneagable when the big day does finally dawn.

Ireland is no longer just a country for old men.