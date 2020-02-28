News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Young Munster weather the storm against rivals Garryowen

Young Munster weather the storm against rivals Garryowen
Dave Mervyn
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 10:45 PM

Energia All-Ireland League, Division 1A:

Garryowen 7 Young Munster 11

Young Munster boosted their All-Ireland League play-off hopes with victory over second-placed Garryowen at Dooradoyle on Friday night.

The early effects of Storm Jorge made ball handling a lottery at times in this Limerick derby. Scores were at a premium, and Munsters winger Jack Harrington helped himself to a crucial try late in the first half.

Garryowen struggled to make a breakthrough and the Cookies crept ahead in the eighth minute thanks to a well-struck penalty from young out-half Evan Cusack.

Battling through two sin-bin periods, both sides held firm, but Munsters, who visited their local rivals on the back of three successive triumphs, struck just before the break.

Their forwards carried hard to suck in the defence before Jack Lyons released the back and Harrington finished off strongly in the right corner.

Munsters full-back Alan Tynan was inches away from adding a second try, but 8-0 was a decent interval lead for Gearoid Prendergast’s side. Garryowen leaked 10 first-half penalties and another one allowed Alan Tynan to kick Munsters further in front.

Conditions deteriorated in the third quarter, and the Garryowen pack took their cue, winning a series of close-in penalties with Keynon Knox sent to the bin.

Referee Richard Horgan duly rewarded the Light Blues with a penalty try after another powerful shove by Andy Keating and company. But the losing bonus point was their only reward

.

Scorers: Garryowen: Try: Penalty try; Con: Pen try con.

Young Munster scorers: Try: Jack Harrington; Pens: Evan Cusack, Alan Tynan.

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jack Delaney, Liam Coombes; Dave McCarthy, Jack Stafford; Conor Fitzgerald, Pat O’Toole, Andy Keating, Tim Ferguson, Kevin Seymour (capt), Cian Hurley, Johnny Keane, Bailey Faloon.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Alan Tynan; Jack Harrington, Harry Fleming, Evan O’Gorman, Jason Kiely; Evan Cusack, Jack Lyons; David Begley, Mark O’Mara, Keynon Knox, Tom Goggin, Sean Rigney, Alan Kennedy (capt), Conor Mitchell, Fintan Coleman.

Referee: Richard Horgan (IRFU)

More on this topic

Highfield want to ‘push on and finish the deal’Highfield want to ‘push on and finish the deal’

Brendan O'Brien: Is Ross Byrne the most underappreciated rugby player in Ireland?Brendan O'Brien: Is Ross Byrne the most underappreciated rugby player in Ireland?

Personal collection of Ireland's first Grand Slam captain, Karl Mullen, goes to auctionPersonal collection of Ireland's first Grand Slam captain, Karl Mullen, goes to auction

Michael Collins the Newbridge hero as holders St Michael’s crash outMichael Collins the Newbridge hero as holders St Michael’s crash out

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Italy’s rugby heartland at the epicentre of coronavirus ‘red zones’Italy’s rugby heartland at the epicentre of coronavirus ‘red zones’

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla handed eight-game suspensionLeeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla handed eight-game suspension

Five key storylines to follow at the National Indoor ChampionshipsFive key storylines to follow at the National Indoor Championships

Weekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phaseWeekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phase


Lifestyle

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »