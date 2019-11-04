News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
World Cup-winners De Allende and Snyman to join Munster next season - reports

South Africa's Damian de Allende celebrates their 32-12 victory in the World Cup final against England at Yokohama Stadium. Photo: Ashley Western/PA
By Stephen Barry
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 05:10 PM

It's being reported that World Cup-winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman will join Munster next season.

Centre De Allende was a star performer as South Africa clinched the World Cup with victory over England on Saturday, having scored the crucial try in their semi-final win over Wales.

De Allende has reportedly agreed a two-year deal with Johann van Graan's side, beginning at the start of the 2020-21 season, with second-row Snyman expected to sign a similar contract.

The powerful centre, who turns 28 later this month, is leaving the Stormers to join Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan for the remainder of this season, before moving to Munster.

He has scored six tries in 47 caps for the Springboks, including two at the recent World Cup.

Snyman, 24, played in all seven of South Africa's games on their way to World Cup glory, generally as a replacement.

South Africa's RG Snyman catches the ball against Wales. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.
The Honda Heat player has 21 international caps, having scored his first try for the Springboks against Italy last month.

The signings would represent a significant coup for Van Graan, with De Allende adding to his centre options alongside Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Sammy Arnold, and Dan Goggin.

Snyman would compete for a second-row berth with Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, and Billy Holland, who's contract currently runs until next summer.

Updated at 6.15pm.

