World Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top group

After what is being dubbed the Shock of Shizuoka, Jamie Joseph's Japanese side find themselves in the Pool A driving seat, but Ireland can still top the group if other results go their way.

The tie that now looks likely to decide the final pool standings is Japan's encounter with Scotland on Sunday, October 13. After many thought that Japan would target the Scotland match as their best chance of progressing to the quarter-finals, a win in Yokohama in two weeks' time will see the hosts top the group, with two more wins for Japan putting them out of Ireland's reach with a minimum of 17 points.

If the remaining pool fixtures for Ireland go to plan, securing two bonus points in their games against Russia and Samoa respectively, Joe Schmidt's side will finish on 16 points.

A Scotland win in the crucial tie against Japan - the last Pool A fixture - would however pave the way for Ireland to top the group. As Scotland missed out on a losing bonus point in their defeat to Ireland, winning their remaining fixtures can bring a maximum return of 15 points.

All of which means that if Ireland secure bonus-point victories in their remaining fixtures, progression to the quarter-finals will be assured, while a Scotland win against Japan can set up a quarter-final encounter with South Africa for Ireland.

If yesterday has taught us anything however, it is to take nothing for granted. An unlikely defeat to Russia or Samoa would not be fatal, but it would mean relying on a Japanese victory over Scotland.