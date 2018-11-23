Wootton ready to ‘kick on’ after injuries prove a pain

It’s just as well that Munster winger Alex Wootton is blessed with a considerable amount of patience, considering he faces a mountainous challenge every week just to earn a place on the match-day 23.

There have been days when his pace, beautifully balanced lines of running and general courage and commitment in all aspects of defence have marked out the 24-year-old native as a major player for Munster.

However, ill-timed injuries have seen him struggle to find a consistent run to display his talents on the biggest days of all.

He admits that “last season, things were a bit different. I started well, whereas this season I haven’t played very much: Two-and-a-half games and, for one-and-a-half of those games, I wasn’t supposed to be involved, but got called in when Andrew Conway was ill the night before the Glasgow game and Mike Hailey hurt his hamstring”.

However, he remains stoic in the face of the challenge.

I’ve managed to accept those sorts of things. It’s all about professional rugby and, of course, it shows how deep the squad is. The competition is right up there and where else would you want to be?

"It’s going to make you a better player and a better person at the same time. It’s fantastic.”

It is understandable that Wootton should compare his progress this year with where he stood at the same point last season.

Twelve months ago, he shone in Zebre with a stunning display and he is now hoping for a similarly good outcome at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi on Sunday (3.30pm).

He also feels quietly confident he will have benefited from the two-week break ahead of the visit to Michael Bradley’s Zebre.

“Things had been going well for me before the break, but it was nice to get away for a while,” he said.

“Sometimes, you have to take a step back and reassess mentally. Now, I’m back here again and it’s all good.

"I was involved in the European Cup semi-final in Bordeaux last season. Even though I learned a lot from that, it’s been tough to get going this season.

"I feel I’m back on the path now and hopefully can kick on.”