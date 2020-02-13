News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Woolstencroft reveals Saracens players held positive talks over their futures

Woolstencroft reveals Saracens players held positive talks over their futures
By Press Association
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 10:24 PM

Saracens players have held positive talks about their future at the club, says hooker Tom Woolstencroft.

The Gallagher Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup holders will play in the second tier of English rugby next season after accepting relegation to the Championship for repeated salary cap breaches.

Jamie George revealed on Thursday he would stay at Saracens and Woolstencroft, who signed from London Irish in 2018, has joined his fellow forward in committing long-term to Mark McCall’s side.

“Everyone wants to know what everyone is doing,” Woolstencroft said, ahead of Saturday’s home match with Sale.

“They are your mates, people you get on with and work with every day and that is why a lot of us do it to play with our mates and play for this club.

“Generally the chats have been really positive and hopefully we can push forward.”

On his own future, the 25-year-old revealed: “For me personally I would relish the opportunity to bring the club back up to where we were and hopefully I can be part of that next year.”

In November, Saracens were handed a 35-point deduction and fined £5.36million for breaching the salary cap rule in each of the last three campaigns.

Nigel Wray stepped down as Saracens chairman at the beginning of January (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nigel Wray stepped down as Saracens chairman at the beginning of January (Mike Egerton/PA)

Two months later they were deducted a further 70 points, with their relegation to the Championship confirmed by Premiership Rugby too after they were found to have breached the salary cap this season.

It leaves little motivation for McCall’s men ahead of the final 13 league games of the term, but Woolstencroft disagrees.

“We have spoken about this a lot as a team and for us there is still a lot to play for,” he added.

“Whilst it is not the Premiership as such, for us we are all still competitive athletes and all still want to win.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall is preparing for life in the Championship next season (Richard Sellers/PA)
Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall is preparing for life in the Championship next season (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Ultimately teams will now write us off as not being too interested, but that almost, particularly for the younger boys and boys coming through, really drives us to prove them wrong and put down a marker for ourselves and the team and prep for next year.”

Another part of Saracens’ motivation for the next few months is the chance to defend their Champions Cup crown.

The club are still in the competition after an independent disciplinary committee on Friday decided only to fine the holders 50,000 euros (£42,500) – half of which is suspended – for fielding an ineligible player in their January win over Racing 92.

It means Saracens will still travel to Leinster on April 4 for a Champions Cup quarter-final tie and McCall’s team only found out after losing at Sale last week in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final.

Woolstencroft said: “The boys still put in a great performance in that Racing game and we feel like we deserve that spot.

“For that to come through after the (Sale) game was a bit of nice news after a not so good loss.”

The hooker featured in the defeat on Friday and will be part of the side who face the same opposition again at Allianz Park on Saturday, this time in the Premiership.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us to right those wrongs,” the Bath academy graduate said.

Saracens received more bad news on Thursday when Allianz confirmed they would finish their sponsorship agreement with the club and their stadium at the end of the season.

More on this topic

Wales scrum-half Davies ready to test former coach Edwards on Cardiff returnWales scrum-half Davies ready to test former coach Edwards on Cardiff return

England hooker George commits future to SaracensEngland hooker George commits future to Saracens

Leinster Schools Senior Cup: Strong finish sees Clongowes secure place in last fourLeinster Schools Senior Cup: Strong finish sees Clongowes secure place in last four

'It's Munster's point of difference, the club game, the strength of it, the history of it''It's Munster's point of difference, the club game, the strength of it, the history of it'

AllianzChampionshipHeineken Champions CupJamie GeorgePremiershiprugby unionSaracensTOPIC: Rugby
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Preston deal a timely cash injection for CityPreston deal a timely cash injection for City

Celtic cruise as Rangers lose on pivotal night in title raceCeltic cruise as Rangers lose on pivotal night in title race

Healy on a high as she smashes recordHealy on a high as she smashes record

'Champions don't die easy, boy' - UCC retain Fitzgibbon Cup title with narrow win over IT Carlow'Champions don't die easy, boy' - UCC retain Fitzgibbon Cup title with narrow win over IT Carlow


Lifestyle

Good organisation and cleaning will put you back in control of your home, says Kya deLongchampsHow to become a spring-clean superhero

Philip McLaughlin is the co-owner of Grey HeronDesign/Life: Brothers’ design flair takes wing

I’m a 50-year-old man with a serious back problem. An MRI scan taken two years ago found I had significant wear and tear on the joints in my lower back along with spondylitis.Natural Health: Significant wear and tear on the joints in my lower back; Coping with stress

Beth Milofsky, speech and language therapist and founder of SWAN Ireland (Syndromes Without A Name)Working Life: 'Our focus is on working alongside the child and family to identify meaningful goals'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »