Women's rugby squad announced ahead of November test matches

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 02:20 PM

By James O'Connor

Munster’s Enya Brennan and Laura Sheehan earn their first Irish call-ups as Head Coach Adam Griggs announces his squad for November Test matches against USA and England.

Griggs also named Leinster’s Emma Hoban, Ellen Murphy and Juliet Short in a squad that contains nine new faces.

Lauren Delany, another fresh face, qualified for the team through an IQ Rugby screening day, while Beibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly from Connacht and Daisy Earl of Leinster are the three development players included in the squad.

Speaking about the squad selection Griggs said, “The Coaching group are really excited to name this side for the November Series. We are up against two good teams and it’s a good chance to blood new talent and get in preparation ahead of the Six Nations.

“This year we have included three development players into the panel, they are going to be fully immersed in the squad with an eye on fast tracking their development and making sure in a year or two they will be ready to go at international level.”

Ireland Womens Squad, 2018 November Series.

E Breen (Bantry Bay/ Munster), A Caplice (Richmond/IQ Rugby), N Caughey (Railway Union/ Leinster), M Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster), E Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster), C Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster), N Cronin (UL Bohemians/ Munster), J Deacon (Blackrock College RFC/ Leinster), L Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby), D Earl (Railway Union/ Leinster) *^

L Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht), N Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht), N Fryday (Tullamore/ Connacht), C Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster), E Hoban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster), A Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster), L Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), A McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), C McLaughlin (Cooke/ Ulster), E McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht), S Mimnagh (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), C Molloy (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), C Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby), E Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), S Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), B Parsons (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht), L Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), F Reidy (UL Bohemian/ Munster), A Reilly (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht), L Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster), J Short (Railway Union/ Leinster).

Ireland coach, Adam Griggs


