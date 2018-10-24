With World Cup on the horizon, time is running out to audition for the Joe show

There is always the chance of a late bolt into the squad, similar to the one a young Conor Murray made into Declan Kidney’s 2011 World Cup squad, but familiarity with the Ireland set-up is a key component

The window of opportunity is narrowing for Ireland’s World Cup hopefuls as the countdown to Japan 2019 shows less than 11 months before the big kick-off against Scotland in Yokohama.

Tadhg Beirne training with Munster this week at the University of Limerick. Beirne made his debut in Ireland’s winning test series against the Wallabies in the summer, and is expected to earn another call-up today. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

With just 13 games to prove they merit a place in Joe Schmidt’s squad leaving Dublin for the Far East next September, next month’s four Tests represent the chance to raise a hand, earn one’s keep, and stay on the head coach’s spreadsheet as it is whittled down to the 31 names he must name for the tournament next summer.

First of all, it would be handy to be among the 37 to 39 players Schmidt is expected to name this afternoon for November’s auditions, kicking off with a return to Chicago for the first time since 2016’s epic victory over the All Blacks, when Ireland meet Italy at Soldier Field a week on Saturday, then coming home for the 2018 Guinness Series games at the Aviva Stadium when Argentina, New Zealand, and the United States will tell the Irish management just how well-placed their number-two world ranked team is to challenge for the Webb Ellis Cup.

Of course there will be few surprises in terms of the core of Schmidt’s squad, his Six Nations heroes who delivered a first Grand Slam in nine years when they defeated England at Twickenham last St Patrick’s Day, though the presence or not of first-choice scrum-half Conor Murray will be of interest given he has not yet played this season due to a neck injury and his Munster head coach Johann van Graan said on Monday he would be surprised to see the Patrickswell man’s name on the list.

Otherwise, expect to see the bulk of the 32-strong contingent which earned a series win in Australia during the summer to feature this time around, with last season’s captain Rory Best adding to the number having been a withdrawal through injury on the eve of departure for Down Under. He was replaced on that tour by Niall Scannell, though the Munster hooker will have to prove his fitness having missed the second round of Champions Cup action with an ankle knock sustained in training last week.

Schmidt named two uncapped players in that touring party which beat the Wallabies 2-1 for a first series win in Oz since 1979 and both Munster lock Tadhg Beirne and Leinster fly-half Ross Byrne should be included.

Ross Byrne

Although Byrne did not earn his debut on tour, the fact he has become acclimatised to the workings of the national squad makes him a valuable asset as the World Cup approaches and with games against Italy and the USA book-ending the November international window, the chance to add caps to the fringes of the Irish squad are there for Schmidt to deepen the experience of the group beyond his front-line stars.

There is always the chance of a late bolt into the squad, similar to the one a young Conor Murray made into Declan Kidney’s 2011 World Cup squad, but familiarity with the Ireland set-up is a key component and having handed 34 debuts since the 2015 World Cup in a playing pool of 75 players used over the last three years, there may not be many more between now and next September. That said, in addition to Byrne, the likes of Munster’s Sammy Arnold and Mike Haley and Ulster new boy Will Addison have been exposed to spells in Ireland camps in the last season and they have the best hope of adding their names to the extended squad Schmidt is set to name for these four Tests.

Not that anyone can rest easy. Such is the level of competition for places that an Ireland squad announcement brings a certain amount of trepidation to more experienced internationals as well.

Loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, regarded as third-choice for the No 1 jersey behind Cian Healy and Jack McGrath but still with 22 caps to his name, most recently in last November’s Guinness Series, encapsulated that feeling this week.

“I would never take myself as a permanent fixture on an Irish squad,” Kilcoyne said. “If you look at the competition right across all the provinces for every position, you know you have front-rows here, me, James (Cronin), then you look at Jack, Cian at Leinster, then Denis (Buckley), Pete McCabe, I could keep naming them all, so I wouldn’t take anything for granted.

“I am just trying to play as best I can in the minutes I am given with Munster, to put my best foot forward for that.”