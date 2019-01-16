With Ireland eligibility down the line, Gibson-Park remains focused on Leinster

Jamison Gibson-Park has kept a respectful distance from all the talk of a possible Ireland cap down the line but the Kiwi scrum-half is hoping that his soon-to-come Irish eligibility can at least have major ramifications for his ambitions with Leinster.

He has had to play second-fiddle to Luke McGrath since arriving from the Blues in the summer of 2016. Understandably so given there is little to choose between them as players and the fact McGrath is a live option for Joe Schmidt’s national selection.

But Gibson-Park qualifies under World Rugby residency rules – among the last to do so under the old three-year term which has since been extended to five – this summer and when he does he will become another contender for the role of back-up to Conor Murray.

That will allow him challenge McGrath in a less-loaded, man-to-man fashion and bring an end to the current logjam at Leinster where he is one of three Antipodeans, Scott Fardy and James Lowe being the other, vying for two available places on Leinster’s European squads.

Even it up, hopefully anyway,” he said yesterday. “A nine-on-nine battle as opposed to a lock battle or a nine with the winger, you know? Especially when they’re world-class, those two guys. Hopefully it will even up the battle a little bit with myself and Lukey, Nick and the others.

Nick is Nick McCarthy, Munster-bound this summer but still restricted to casualty with a foot injury, and Gibson-Park’s immediate prospects are positive given McGrath has now been ruled out for eight weeks with a knee ligament injury suffered against Toulouse on Saturday.

It is an injury which leaves the Irishman scrambling to feature at any stage of the Six Nations although the mid-term length of his absence may well be a relief given the nature of the incident and the obvious pain which he felt at the time.

Gibson-Park knows it will still hurt. He sits beside McGrath in the Leinster dressing room and he knows that this is a particularly cruel time for injury to derail him, given the jockeying for a berth in the Irish system with John Cooney of Ulster and Connacht’s Kieran Marmion.

“He’s a tough little bugger so he’ll be going hard to get back as soon as he can.”

Such is sport, especially so with rugby. For Gibson-Park it offers, at the age of 26, a rare and overdue chance to establish primacy at nine given he was basically pigeon-holed as a guy to come off the bench and speed up the game back at the Blues.

Most of his time in Auckland was spent deputising for TJ Perenara and, of his 64 appearances for Leinster so far, 55% of them have been recorded as a replacement.

He talks about rugby being a 23-man game come matchday but doesn’t deny that it can be frustrating.

It’s the way it goes. Something that I was labelled with in New Zealand was that I was someone who could speed the game up when it was needed or whatever. Like you say, it can be a dangerous position to be in. I have an opportunity now to show what I can do.

It’s unlikely he’ll wear nine every week until McGrath returns.

Hugh O’Sullivan will serve as back-up away to Wasps in the last of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup pool games on Sunday. The 20-year old academy graduate has featured six times this season and will surely be afforded a first start at some point.

This being Leinster, there will be a focus on delving even deeper into the talent pool so expect to see Paddy Patterson, nine months O’Sullivan’s junior and another academy man, to add to the 21 minutes he banked against Dragons.

Gibson-Park has already seen the hunger this new generation brings with them.

“Hugh is a hard-working little bugger. He’s always in the building. He’s supposed to be be at home but he’s always in the gym so, yeah, he’s hard-working and he’s picking a lot of brains seeing where he can get better.”

He’s certainly in the right environment for that. Leinster haven’t just got a conveyor belt of young talent, they have a highly-developed system that allows the up-and-comers to flourish and learn from those above them.

Ross Byrne’s development is proof of that.

“Rossy’s improved out of sight, since I got here certainly,” said Gibson-Park. “We’ve played a good bit of footy together and I’ve just slowly seen improvements. Obviously, him playing and training alongside Johnny has a lot to do with it.

“He’s doing whatever 10s do, looking to see space and that kind of thing. He’s improved out of sight. It’s been awesome to see.”