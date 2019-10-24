Williams suffers ankle injury in training – reports

Wales full-back Liam Williams is an injury doubt for Sunday’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa, according to reports.

Williams is reported to have sustained an ankle problem during training ahead of the showdown with the Springboks in Yokohama.

The PA news agency has contacted the Welsh Rugby Union for comment. Wales are set to announce their team for the World Cup semi-final on Friday at 03:30 BST. Liam Williams (centre) has been a key player for Wales in Japan. (David Davies/PA)

Williams, with 62 international caps as well as representing the British and Irish Lions, has been one of the key men in Warren Gatland’s squad.

Should the 28-year-old be ruled out of Sunday’s game, then Scarlets full-back Leigh Halfpenny is likely to replace him.

Wales "need to put it all on the line" in Sunday's #RWC2019 semi-final, says Neil Jenkins ➖ https://t.co/Macz5Rjfdo pic.twitter.com/fKnKM9LPYm — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 24, 2019

Apart from back-row forward Josh Navidi, who will miss the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury, Wales had been hoping for a clean bill of health.

Centre Jonathan Davies missed the quarter-final victory over France because of a knee problem suffered in Wales’ Pool D victory over Fiji earlier this month, but has resumed training.