Will Addison and Michael Lowry sparkle in Ulster bonus-point win against Dragons

Ulster 36 - 18 Dragons

By Jim Stokes

Will Addison and Michael Lowry lit up Ravenhill as Ulster chalked up their first bonus-point victory of the season in accounting for the Dragons at the Kingspan Stadium last night.

Both got themselves on the scoresheet, as did Stuart McCloskey, twice, and Henry Speight. The downside, apart from Ulster’s spluttering set-pieces, was the departure of the promising Lowry in the 57th minute with a leg injury.

The Dragons, who have not won on the road for 36 straight games in the PRO14, manage to frustrate Ulster’s game plan with some heroic defence, but ran out of steam at the end.

Ulster did start confidently, something that has not been high on their agenda of so far this season.

Excellent approach work after seven minutes against a fast-up defence allowed Johnny McPhillips to land the opening penalty for offside in front of the posts.

More excellent work saw by Ulster saw them move into the red zone again a few minutes later, and McPhillips orchestrated a bit of space to allow the returning Speight to casually trot for his second Ulster try.

McPhillips added the extras before Michael Lowry showed his gas to seethe through a gap only a tap tackle by Jason Tovey prevented a certain try.

Former international Tovey, dragged out of Welsh club rugby due to absence of rested international players, did land a 15th minute penalty before Will Addison showed some real class in the 23rd minute.

Taking a ball at speed he carved through a gap and swerving inside and out, he cut through the Dragons defence at blinding pace, before giving supporting scrum-half Shanahan his third try in as many games.

Ulster, though, appeared to go asleep in second quarter, and it was all hands to the pump to keep the Dragons from crossing. They did, however, give away another breakdown penalty with Tovey again doing the needful.

But Ulster, and Lowry in particular, responded with a quick retort when the 20-year-old, jinked off the right foot, straightened and like lightning speared to the line. McPhillips converted to leave Ulster 24-13 to the good at the break.

Ulster again began attempting to keep the ball alive, and it nearly worked for debutant Robert Baloucoune, and Speight again, before they patiently built up an overlap situation for McCloskey to go over in the 50th minute for the bonus point try.

Dragons, though, refused to lie and centre Jarryd Sage was bundled over the line in the 67th minute as Ulster’s scrum creaked somewhat, again. But a bullocking run by lock Kieran Treadwell with a couple of minutes remaining gave McCloskey his second and quelled any trouble at the end.

Ulster scorers: (McPhillips pen, 4 cons, Speight, Shanahan, Lowry, McCloskey 2, tries)

Dragons scorers: (Tovey, 2 pens, con); Taylor, Sage tries)

ULSTER: M Lowry (Nelson, 57); R Baloucoune, W Addison, S McCloskey, H Speight; J McPhillips, D Shanahan (Stewart, 63); E O’Sullivan (Warwick, 50), R Best (capt)(Herring, 50), M Moore (O’Toole, 57), I Henderson (O’Connor, 60), K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee (Jones, 72).

DRAGONS: J Williams; D Howells (Kirchner, 46), A Warren, J Sage (Dixon, 70), W Talbot-Davies; J Tovey, R Williams (Knoyle, 62); B Harris (Bevington, 51), R Hibbard (capt), L Fairbrother (Jarvis, 51) M Screech, L Evans (Davis, 56), H Taylor (Basham, 52), N Cudd, H Keddie.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR).