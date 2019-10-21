Wife of CJ Stander takes to Twitter to criticise Irish media

Jean-Marié Stander, the wife of Irish international CJ Stander, has taken to social media to criticise the media reaction to Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of the All Blacks.

Writing on Twitter, Stander said that she found the media reaction "from 'our very own' quite disrespectful".

As if it isn’t gutting enough for the players’ & coaches’ hard work & sacrifices over 4+ years not to be reflected in their overall performance this year... i find the media reaction from “our very own” quite disrespectful... talk about kicking someone when they’re down. October 21, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, she writes "I suppose its (sic) too much for some to understand the demands of performing at such high levels consistently" and that three years of "incredible achievements" have been "instantly overshadowed by a poor (RWC) season".

All the incredible achievements over 3 years instantly overshadowed by a poor (RWC) season.Athletes don’t go out trying to underperform,they’re human & with that comes failure,I suppose its too much for some to understand the demands of performing at such high levels consistently — Jean-Marié Stander (@JMNeethling) October 21, 2019

Expanding on those sentiments in an interview with the Irish Independent, Jean-Marié Stander remarked that "to have a beating from the media, it's just sad, they now have to come back and if that was me, I would be dreading coming back to Ireland".