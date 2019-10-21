News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wife of CJ Stander takes to Twitter to criticise Irish media

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 12:29 PM

Jean-Marié Stander, the wife of Irish international CJ Stander, has taken to social media to criticise the media reaction to Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of the All Blacks.

Writing on Twitter, Stander said that she found the media reaction "from 'our very own' quite disrespectful".

In a subsequent tweet, she writes "I suppose its (sic) too much for some to understand the demands of performing at such high levels consistently" and that three years of "incredible achievements" have been "instantly overshadowed by a poor (RWC) season".

Expanding on those sentiments in an interview with the Irish Independent, Jean-Marié Stander remarked that "to have a beating from the media, it's just sad, they now have to come back and if that was me, I would be dreading coming back to Ireland".

A victory for bravery, a defeat reeking of stagnation


