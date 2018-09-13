What’s left for Jordan Larmour to do? Win it all better

By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

What do you do when you’ve won all there is to win at the age of 20? Get better and win more, of course.

It’s the question – and the answer – facing Jordan Larmour after a dream breakout season with Leinster and Ireland that saw him rest up this summer with a grand slam, Champions Cup and PRO14 winners’ medals in his pocket.

It’s hard to believe his debut came just 12 months ago against Dragons – who visit the RDS this Saturday – where he announced his arrival with a try just after half-time.

Seven more tries have followed, including highlight reel stuff against Munster, Ulster and so memorably Scarlets, in the PRO14 Grand Final at Aviva Stadium, with his raw pace and sharp footwork capturing the public’s attention.

Three caps were added in Australia to the three earned during the Six Nations, and he enjoyed his 21st birthday in June to top things off.

“My targets now are probably just to grow more as a player, watch more rugby and try to understand it more,” he said. “The things in my game that need work, I want to try and bring them up and be more of a rounded player, a better one overall.

“I’m doing a lot of work on my high ball, with my kicking, my defending... it’s kind of just trying to bring those areas up. Those are the main targets I’d have, just to grow as a player and to try to talk more, be more dominant.

“I don’t really have specific things, I just want to be more rounded and be a better player overall.”

Stuart Lancaster compared the Dubliner to Damian McKenzie, the All Black out-half/full-back, pointing to his ability to do the unexpected.

“He hasn’t told me that,” Larmour smiled, but the comparison was welcome.

“I think it’s important to be open-minded and see how other players play, how they operate, Damian McKenzie is an unbelievable player, so trying to add a few things off him, new ideas might help my game a bit,” Larmour added.

Keith Earls is another player he watches and tries to pick up pointers from.

“I like to watch him a lot and see how he goes about his business, he’s an unbelievable player, so you’re trying to get better and improve. Anything that will help that, you want to incorporate into your game somehow.”

Watching games on time off is not every player’s idea of fun, but Larmour believes to become a better player he must watch the best.

“I watch a good bit but I’d say some of the other lads watch a good bit more than me, some of them are nerds of the game, but I definitely watch a good bit of rugby,” he said. “Last year, I would probably have been just watching them but now I’m looking to see what defences are doing, why they’re doing that, why some teams play a specific shape, seeing what they’re trying to do to get around teams or go through teams.

I’m trying to be more of a student of the game and understand why teams do what they do.

He says his kick into space against Scarlets last weekend – that almost led to a stunning try – was something he might not have done last season, evidence that he’s already learning new tricks.

“I’m probably just trying to take my time more and really look up to scan, try to get information in,” he said. “On the weekend, there was a bit of space in the backfield and I put the ball there. Last year, maybe I wouldn’t have done that - I would have caught the ball and just tried to go for it.”

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Dragons

Saturday: RDS Arena, 5.15pm

Referee: Quinton Immelman (SARU)

TV: Live on TG4

Bet: Leinster 1/80 Dragons 19/1 Draw 100/1