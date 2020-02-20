What Farrell told Scannell: I hope you prove me wrong

Niall Scannell was realistic enough to appreciate that the chances of adding to his total of 20 Irish caps would be restricted once Rory Best remained captain of the national side.

Nevertheless, Scannell made it to Japan for the World Cup where the most recent of those honours came his way.

So the 27-year-old Corkman was entitled to expect to be fighting for the No. 2 jersey when the Six Nations came round.

However, the arrival of Andy Farrell and the departure of Joe Schmidt has so far seen Rob Herring and Ronan Kelleher move ahead in the pecking order to such a degree that Scannell has been released back to Munster. It wasn’t an easy blow to take.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t massively disappointed,” said Scannell.

“I had a very good chat with Andy Farrell and in fairness he finished the phone call by saying: ‘I hope you prove me wrong.’ That is what I want to do.

It would be great to walk back into camp and shake his hand and get back on that radar. There is a bit of anger and then you reassess. Get busy getting better is what I am thinking at the moment.

“If it doesn’t happen in the Six Nations then I just have to target the next international block whether it be Australia or further down the line.”

Obviously Scannell’s first objective is to shine with Munster in the forthcoming PRO14 games, initially against Zebre in Milan tomorrow night, and catch the eye of Farrell and forwards coach Simon Easterby. But right now he and his Munster colleagues are attempting to do so under a major cloud.

“We have obviously had a very difficult training week with the unfortunate passing of Garrett Fitzgerald. But we are very pleased with how we went about our business against the Kings. There were a lot of young lads playing like Calvin Nash, Shane Daly, and John Hodnett. Fineen Wycherley seems ancient at this stage but he is a young player.

“I had a few frank chats with Garrett over the years and had a very good relationship with him. He used to always tell me that I wanted it all now, now, now. There were probably a few decisions I could have made when I was a bit impatient and immature.

"He set me straight and I stayed with Munster and I am really grateful to have over 100 caps now. I have represented my country which was an unbelievable honour for me.

"But he was a husband and a father as well. For us, to see that side of it ... our thoughts and prayers are with Áine and all of his kids.”

Scannell fully understands everyone’s disappointment at Munster’s exit from the European Champions Cup.

It was an anti-climax and it was disappointing for us and the supporters as well. We are from a club where the supporters expect us to get out of our group.

"For now, we will turn our focus to the PRO14. That is going to be huge for us.

"We just hope the fans can get behind us again and drive us on for that home semi-final.”