We need to fine tune, not make wholesale improvements, says Fraser Brown

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 03:34 PM

Fraser Brown insists Scotland do not need to stop the rot against Wales – but they do have to tidy up the momentary lapses that have derailed their Guinness Six Nations bid.

Back-to-back defeats against Ireland and France have ruled the Dark Blues out of the Championship chase.

But hooker Brown says there are no major problems with the way Gregor Townsend’s team have approached this year’s competition.

Instead, he believes a few minor tweaks could put Scotland back on the path to victory when Warren Gatland’s Grand Slam hopefuls visit Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie appears dejected after his side slumped to defeat in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s those tiny little moments in games which can change the whole outcome.”

Scotland have welcomed key men Hamish Watson, WP Nel and Sam Skinner back from injury this week, although there was fresh frustration for Townsend with the news that Sean Maitland and Chris Harris have become the latest additions to his lengthy casualty list.

But Brown is refusing to allow the latest withdrawals to dampen his mood, insisting it is up to those coming in to raise their standards and drive Scotland on.

“Injuries aren’t an excuse for us,” he said. “You can lose players during a game at any time, but you can’t dwell on that.

“When you come into the Scotland squad you have to be at the very best of your abilities. You have to be performing well above what you do week in, week out for your club.

“It’s a tough learning curve as you can do not much wrong in a game but make just one or two mistakes and these are the things that can end up costing you a result.

“That’s tough but it’s the level of rugby we’re operating at.

“So injuries are never an excuse for us. The expectation is that the guys within the group drive the standards then they perform.”

Wales kept their Grand Slam charge on track with victory over England last time out (Paul Harding/PA)

Brown knows a quick scan of the history books will suggest his side are in for another tough afternoon against a Wales team looking to take another step towards their first clean sweep since 2012.

But the front-rower is refusing to write off Scotland’s chances.

He said: “They’ve not lost in 12 games. We’ve beaten them once in 10 years so they’re a difficult side and we’ve struggled against them.

“Wales are on a high, they’re on a great run and will be full of confidence. They’ll have extra confidence because they don’t often lose to Scotland, so they’ll be coming here thinking if they can control the tempo and then the field position they’ll have a good shot of winning again.

“On the flip side, we know if we can match them physically, win the battle around the breakdown, if we can manage the game better than we did in the last couple of matches then we’re good enough to win any match.”

- Press Association

Fraser Brownrugbyrugby unionScotlandSix NationsWales

