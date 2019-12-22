News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'We just made too many errors again' - Friend relieved as Connacht net losing bonus point

By John Fallon
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 03:33 PM

Connacht coach Andy Friend admitted he was relieved to leave with a losing bonus point after an error-strewn performance from his side against Munster.

The precision which saw them come back from the dead against Gloucester the previous week deserted them, especially in the lineout, although a Jack Carty try seven minutes from time raised hopes among the home fans in the capacity crowd of 8,129 of another late escape.

Carty’s late try meant they got one point for their efforts, but the coach called for an end to the enforced errors that have blighted his team in recent weeks.

“The way we played I’m delighted we got something out of it,” said Friend. “I said it down there in the sheds, we were poor. We just made too many errors again. So to sneak a point that’s probably pleasing at the end.

[readmore]The errors, the turnovers, we weren’t clinical. We had some set-piece turnover, we had some simple kick turnover, we had simple handling errors, it was across the park there. And it’s something that we need to fix pretty quickly.[/readmore]

“It’s more around a simple execution and whatever we chose to do be decisive with it and back what your instinct is. Normally that’s going to come off for you. I just felt we gifted too much easy access to Munster.”

Now he has to turn it around for a trip to Belfast where they won last season for the first time in 58 years but then lost 21-13 there in the PRO14 quarter-finals last May.

“All eyes go on Ulster now, a six-day turnaround and in the middle of that we’ve got Christmas,” he added.

“We do want our players to get away and enjoy some time with their families for Christmas but there’s a massive focus now on that trip up to Belfast.”

