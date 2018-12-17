We got what we deserved, reflects honest Peter O’Mahony

The frustration in the Munster camp was not difficult to trace as they reflected on the defeat at Stade Pierre-Fabre and the impact it could have on their Heineken Champions Cup pool campaign.

Castres may have been the champions of France, playing on home soil, but both CJ Stander and captain Peter O’Mahony knew they created enough opportunities during a bruising 80 minutes to have completed their mission and flown home with four points rather than the single losing bonus point they collected on Saturday night.

Munster had been criticised six days earlier for failing to grab a try bonus point at Thomond Park in a 30-5 victory over Castres but even though they knew things would be much tougher in the away fixture, they did enough to win this Pool 2 encounter.

“We had an opportunity for sure out there,” Stander said. “We knew they were going to improve their game coming down here and we saw it last year.

“We are happy with the losing bonus point. But there were opportunities for us to get out there and get the win.

“It just shows you this competition how tough it is away from home.”

Peter O’Mahony walks off the Stade Pierre-Fabre. O’Mahony said Munster were well beaten in the breakdown. Picture: James Crombie

O’Mahony was less appreciative of the bonus point when asked if it was a consolation, replying: “It probably is, I don’t think we played well enough.

“Again our breakdown was very poor. That’s really the heart of the game. We were beaten there across the board. I don’t think we can have argument with regards to the result. I don’t think we deserved to win. There are plenty of inaccuracies that we need to have a good look at.”

Munster’s breakdown woes were not helped by referee Wayne Barnes’s unwillingness to penalise Castres’ ill-discipline, which made the contact area a free-for-all throughout. And though Munster were braced for a physically intense contest, they deserved better protection than they received from the match officials.

Yet Stander acknowledged that Munster had not coped well enough with that physicality.

“We knew it was going to happen, it was the same last week. We knew it was going to be that way this week. They have got a game plan that they enforce on you. They were really physical tonight. It was a dogfight. We had opportunities we just didn’t take. We didn’t make it easy for anyone else to get those opportunities.

“When you play a quality opposition like that that is always going to happen. If you don’t make sure to look after your possession or set-piece, you are going to get the tail end of it. That happened to us once or twice. It’s something we can fix now. We made it difficult for ourselves in this pool, it was always going to be that way, but we could have made it easier for ourselves. But now we have two English sides home and away.”

Before those European games next month, Gloucester at Kingsholm on January 11 and Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park a week later, O’Mahony was focused on this Friday’s difficult PRO14 trip to Ulster and the measure that needs to be taken to get his side back on track ahead of three tricky interprovincial derbies in the Guinness PRO14.

“We have a five-day turnaround. We need to review it, 100% , we need to have a good look at our game and where it went wrong and what opportunities we left out there and fix a lot of things.

“We are not going to reinvent the wheel or start throwing our toys out of the pram. There are plenty of things to work on and that’s always the case.”