We don’t do weak sides, insists Conan

Almost two years ago to the day, Jack Conan faced the media and attempted to make something clear.

Jack Conan: Relishing prospect of battle with CJ Stander

Munster had earned a bonus point victory over Leinster at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day, but instead of Rassie Erasmus’s men bathing in the glory of that landmark win, much of the reaction was critical of Leinster’s team selection.

Leinster left a string of first choice players in Dublin, and the hosts took full advantage, running in four tries as CJ Stander & Co dominated proceedings.

“People were rested and lads were given an opportunity but this is Leinster Rugby and we don’t do weak sides,” Conan argued. “It was an opportunity for people to put their hands up and all credit to Munster, they showed up on the day. Credit where credit is due, they deserved to win.”

Leo Cullen’s decision to rotate his squad and take some of the bite out of this most famous of fixtures drew plenty of criticism with former Munster and Leinster player Tony Ward claiming Leinster’s team selection was “disrespectful” to both sides.

Two years on, with many of the players who started that day now first team regulars, Leinster appear better stocked than ever — leading to the question: Are Leinster now better placed to field a ‘weak side’ and win?

“I think that day we just underperformed,” Conan said of that defeat. “While it wasn’t the strongest Leinster team to put out, there was still a lot of young talent on that team. We just underperformed and that’s why we lost.”

Yet, Leinster’s fringe players have struggled at times. Last season they lost at home to Benetton and away to Connacht, and last week they needed an early Christmas miracle to inch past Connacht at the RDS, to avoid a first home defeat to the western province in 16 years.

But they manage to win more than they lose, and there’s a reason Leinster are so far clear at the top of Conference B as the new year comes into sight.

“If you look at the last few games, even last year, we chopped and changed a lot and underperformed the next week, Connacht away for example where we went quite poorly, and a lot of lads were given chances and we massively underperformed,” Conan said.

“But the last few weeks, the young lads who have come in — whether it was over in South Africa or Ospreys at home, the lads massively stood up. Anyone who’s getting a chance now is taking it and driving things on.

“I think we might not always field the strongest XV we can, but I think the lads are so hungry and so well versed, that when it comes to taking opportunities they put on a good spectacle.”

They will expect nothing less than that tomorrow, particularly given most of the province’s first choice players are available to Leo Cullen.

There could be changes in the double digits after the Connacht game, with many of the Test players returning to the starting XV against a Munster side also likely to restock their ranks after defeat in Belfast last Friday.

Leinster won last time out in Thomond, in December 2017, a game that saw Jordan Larmour’s name up in lights — a sign of things to come.

“It was massive,” Conan said of that victory. “The year before we’d gone down and been embarrassed, really sold ourselves short, but last year you had lads going down to experience Thomond Park for the first time, and doing it the day after Christmas Day, a lot of lads hadn’t experienced that before.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting the performance we put in, and the way we won. You had James Ryan and Jordan playing their first games against Munster down there, I think it’s set the bar and we’ll look to go down this week and repeat it.”

Tomorrow will pit Conan against CJ Stander, Ireland’s first choice No. 8 — a familiar friend and foe for the Leinster man.

The South African-born forward is a helpful colleague on Ireland duty, but when they both pull on the No. 8 shirt, it’s a chance to show the watching Joe Schmidt who should be wearing the jersey when England come to Dublin in February.

“Any time you’re going up against one of the other provinces it’s a good opportunity to put your hand up against someone who could potentially be getting the nod to be starting ahead of you,” he said. “It’s going to be massive for me and I quite enjoy those opportunities when I get to play against any of the other internationals. I look forward to going head-to-head with him. I think we’ve been lucky to come out on top the last few times but it’s always a tough day down there.”