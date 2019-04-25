NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Watson to make Bath return after 13 months out

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 02:31 PM

England international Anthony Watson will make his comeback from injury when Bath face Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership on Friday.

Watson has been sidelined for 13 months due to an Achilles injury, undergoing two operations.

Watson, who has won 33 caps, lines up at full-back for Bath’s trip to the AJ Bell Stadium.

The 25-year-old has not played since England’s defeat to Ireland in their final match of the 2018 Six Nations.

But his return to action is a timely boost for club and country, with Bath still having a chance of reaching the Premiership play-offs and England’s World Cup warm-up Tests being less than four months away.

- Press Association

