WATCH: The best tries of the #RWC2019 pool stages

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 09:40 AM

With the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup now complete, it seems like a good time to take a look back at the action from Japan to date.

And as you'd expect from the jewel in World Rugby's crown, the competition hasn't disappointed thus far.

We've rounded up the best tries of the pool stages, with plenty more to look forward to in the next three weeks as we enter the knock-out stages.

So, in no particular order, here are some of the pick of the pool stage tries:

Kenki Fukuoka, Japan vs Scotland

One of the best tries of the pool stages came in the final game as Japan secured their passage to the quarter-finals in a 28-21 win over Scotland. It's hard to know what's better here, the kick from Lafaele or Fukuoka's gather!

Here's a snapshot of that take also:

George North, Wales vs Georgia

This try is as much about the footwork of Tomos Williams as the finish from George North. Williams spins the Georgian defence around before offloading beautifully to North, who still has plenty to do before crossing the try-line.

TJ Perenara, New Zealand vs Namibia

We haven't put these in order, but if we did this would undoubtedly be top of the list. An incredible team try only made possible by moments of individual brilliance, and only possible for the All Blacks. Already the try of the tournament, it doesn't get any better than this.

George Bridge, New Zealand vs South Africa

Another All Blacks special, this effort sees Steve Hansen's side move from one end of the pitch to the other in a matter of seconds. This was the try that unlocked the South African defence, and who doesn't love a cheeky kick to free up some space on the wing?

Api Ratuniyarawa, Fiji vs Georgia

Here's another effort that has a bit of everything. Going the length of the pitch? Check. Fancy footwork? Check. Cheeky offload? Check. What more could you ask for?

There's rugby and then there's Fijian rugby ⚡️✨👏 @fijirugbyunion #RWC2019 #GEOvFIJ

TOPIC: RWC2019

