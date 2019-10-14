WATCH: The best tries of the #RWC2019 pool stages

With the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup now complete, it seems like a good time to take a look back at the action from Japan to date.

And as you'd expect from the jewel in World Rugby's crown, the competition hasn't disappointed thus far.

We've rounded up the best tries of the pool stages, with plenty more to look forward to in the next three weeks as we enter the knock-out stages.

So, in no particular order, here are some of the pick of the pool stage tries:

Kenki Fukuoka, Japan vs Scotland

One of the best tries of the pool stages came in the final game as Japan secured their passage to the quarter-finals in a 28-21 win over Scotland. It's hard to know what's better here, the kick from Lafaele or Fukuoka's gather!

In case you didn't see that Fukuoka kick through try well enough from the first angle, take another look with this insane second angle courtesy of @Canon_mj #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/FNW7M3hI10 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019

Here's a snapshot of that take also:

George North, Wales vs Georgia

This try is as much about the footwork of Tomos Williams as the finish from George North. Williams spins the Georgian defence around before offloading beautifully to North, who still has plenty to do before crossing the try-line.

UNSEEN FOOTAGE: How about these angles of @tomosgwilliams and @George_North combining for an unbelievable @WelshRugbyUnion try 🤤 Clip taken from today's RWC Daily - watch the full episode now! ➡️ https://t.co/FVQ2tAyTIs pic.twitter.com/uje18iaXhL September 25, 2019

TJ Perenara, New Zealand vs Namibia

We haven't put these in order, but if we did this would undoubtedly be top of the list. An incredible team try only made possible by moments of individual brilliance, and only possible for the All Blacks. Already the try of the tournament, it doesn't get any better than this.

TJ Perenara 😍 Brad Weber 😍 Simply sensational from the All Blacks! What a finish from Perenara 👏👏👏#RWC2019 #NZLvNAM pic.twitter.com/zsx5tQVDGW — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 6, 2019

READ MORE The best drop goals of #RWC2019 so far

George Bridge, New Zealand vs South Africa

Another All Blacks special, this effort sees Steve Hansen's side move from one end of the pitch to the other in a matter of seconds. This was the try that unlocked the South African defence, and who doesn't love a cheeky kick to free up some space on the wing?

Api Ratuniyarawa, Fiji vs Georgia

Here's another effort that has a bit of everything. Going the length of the pitch? Check. Fancy footwork? Check. Cheeky offload? Check. What more could you ask for?