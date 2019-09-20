News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Watch: Our writers preview New Zealand and South Africa clash

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 02:59 PM

After hosts Japan kicked off proceedings with a convincing victory over Russia, our correspondents in Japan take a closer look at tomorrow's headline game.

The Pool B clash between New Zealand and South Africa will go a long way in determining Ireland's potential quarter-final opponents, while also providing a thorough assessment of two of the tournament favourites.

Brendan O'Brien and Simon Lewis analyse both squads and where the game will be won and lost.

