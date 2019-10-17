News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
WATCH: Japanese team a hit off the pitch too with rock-paper-scissors video

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 01:26 PM

Just when you thought you couldn't love the Japanese rugby team more, they go and do this.

Expect a rush to buy plastic mallets and helmets, as this extreme version of rock-paper-scissors looks set to take the world by storm.

Video footage has emerged of Japan's Shota Horie taking on coach Jamie Joseph in a game of rock-paper-scissors with a twist.

Courtesy of Oliver Trenchard, a rugby writer based in Japan, the video shows the pair facing off in a bizarre hybrid game which remains a mystery to most viewers.

Horie explained that this isn't the first time the squad have got up to these kinds of antics."That's not the first time we do that kind of thing, we have many of them within the team.

"Jamie's power was unbelievable. That wasn't the kind of power you use for games. I've won it in the end in a Japanese style with skill."

Fumaiki Tanaka revealed that the games are a long-standing tradition in the squad, although his revelation that they were temporarily halted during Eddie Jones' tenure isn't surprising.

"We normally have it once a week. We also had them under Sir John Kirwan but not when Eddie (Jones) was in charge. I don't think anyone could have smacked Eddie's head!"

