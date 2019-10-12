WATCH: Japan players wade through flooding for captain's run

As Japan prepares for Typhoon Hagibis, the Brave Blossoms are keeping focused and continuing their matchday preparations as normal - or at least, as much as possible.
The Japanese Rugby Union this morning released a video showing players wading through flooding at a stadium in Tokyo as they take part in their final training before the match.
The video below shows players negotiate their way through thigh-high waters to get onto the pitch at Prince Chichibu Stadium:
【日本代表】
本日、キャプテンズランを行いました🏃🏻♂️🏉☔️
皆さま、台風には万全の対策を🙏🏻#rugbyjp #OneTeam #BRAVEを届けよう #RWC2019 #JPNvSCO #RWC横浜 pic.twitter.com/xGUVfmS9p1— 日本ラグビーフットボール協会 (@JRFUMedia) October 12, 2019
Tomorrow's game against Scotland is "increasingly unlikely" to go ahead according to local reporters, with World Rugby announcing they will make a decision as soon as possible.
