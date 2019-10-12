News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
WATCH: Japan players wade through flooding for captain's run

Japan's Jiwon Koo, carries teammate James Moore in a flooded walkway at a stadium in Tokyo as the team practices ahead of their match against Scotland (Yuki Sato/Kyodo News via AP)
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 08:30 AM

As Japan prepares for Typhoon Hagibis, the Brave Blossoms are keeping focused and continuing their matchday preparations as normal - or at least, as much as possible.

The Japanese Rugby Union this morning released a video showing players wading through flooding at a stadium in Tokyo as they take part in their final training before the match.

The video below shows players negotiate their way through thigh-high waters to get onto the pitch at Prince Chichibu Stadium:

Tomorrow's game against Scotland is "increasingly unlikely" to go ahead according to local reporters, with World Rugby announcing they will make a decision as soon as possible.

