WATCH: Canada players assist with recovery efforts after Typhoon Hagibis

The Canadian rugby team have been hailed for assisting with recovery efforts after their final pool game against Namibia was called off due to Typhoon Hagibis.

In a video from the official Rugby World Cup Twitter pages, footage shows members of the squad cleaning mud and debris from the streets in Japan.

Following the cancellation of their match in Kamaishi, @RugbyCanada players headed out to help with recovery efforts, showing the true values of the game. Amazing scenes and brilliant to see from the team. #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/jdXQlyD2ZM — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019

Earlier, the Rugby Canada Twitter page had expressed disappointment that their game against Namibia was not going ahead, but that they understood the decision.

While we are disappointed, we understand the safety concerns surrounding the cancellation of our #RWC2019 match against Namibia (1/3) 🔗https://t.co/D82TQWJ3QL pic.twitter.com/1gGN28pfJB — Rugby Canada (@RugbyCanada) October 12, 2019

A moment's silence was observed ahead of the game between the USA and Tonga after the typhoon caused massive flooding in Japan. Kyodo News service have reported 19 fatalities and 16 missing people, along with around 100 people who have been injured.