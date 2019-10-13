News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
WATCH: Canada players assist with recovery efforts after Typhoon Hagibis

Canada players watch as New Zealand players perform a Haka before the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at Oita Stadium, Japan. David Davies/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 08:40 AM

The Canadian rugby team have been hailed for assisting with recovery efforts after their final pool game against Namibia was called off due to Typhoon Hagibis.

In a video from the official Rugby World Cup Twitter pages, footage shows members of the squad cleaning mud and debris from the streets in Japan.

Earlier, the Rugby Canada Twitter page had expressed disappointment that their game against Namibia was not going ahead, but that they understood the decision.

A moment's silence was observed ahead of the game between the USA and Tonga after the typhoon caused massive flooding in Japan. Kyodo News service have reported 19 fatalities and 16 missing people, along with around 100 people who have been injured.


