Warren Gatland excited about handing Tomos Williams his Six Nations debut

Wales will unleash a player with “a bit of x-factor about him” when Tomos Williams makes his Six Nations debut against France on Friday, according to Warren Gatland.

The Cardiff Blues scrum-half, who featured in six Tests last year, has been preferred to a more experienced Gareth Davies for the tournament opener in Paris.

And Wales head coach Gatland has no doubt about the 24-year-old’s qualities.

“He is not the biggest man in the world, but he’s competitive,” Gatland said. “We feel he is a player with a future.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland is taking charge of his final Six Nations campaign (Ben Bitchall/PA)

“The game is about getting over the gain-line and getting front-foot ball, so we will probably use that.

“We will use our wingers or midfield. They will probably use their forward pack. It’s an exciting challenge.

“We are coming under a bit of pressure. They clearly want to be big and physical up-front, and play some rugby when they get out wide.”

Gatland, meanwhile, reiterated his view when asked for his thoughts about any possible future promotion and relegation in the Six Nations. Ken Owens, right, is set to make his 61st Wales appearance in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’ve said it before when I’ve answered this question. It would be healthy for the bottom (Six Nations) team to play the top team of the other European rugby championship,” he said.

“But the team coming up has to be better than the team going down when you only have six teams in the competition.

“Georgia have been pretty successful. If Georgia went to Rome and beat Italy after they (Italy) finished last, then they probably deserve to go up.”

- Press Association