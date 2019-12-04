Warren Gatland confident Lions will be 'primed' for Springboks as itinerary is released

Warren Gatland is confident his 2021 British & Irish Lions will be perfectly primed to take on world champions South Africa despite just a three-week lead-in to the first Test.

Former Wales boss Gatland, who will lead the Lions for a third successive tour having won the 2013 series in Australia and drawn with the All Blacks in New Zealand in 2017, was speaking as the 2021 tour itinerary to South Africa was announced today.

Rugby’s new global calendar means the length of the tour has been cut from six weeks in 2017 to five next time around and from 10 matches, as there were on the past three tours, to eight, with a three-Test series against the Springboks the climax to the itinerary. It begins in Cape Town against the Stormers on July 3, 2021, just a week after the scheduled date for next season’s English Premiership final.

The Lions are still hoping Premiership bosses will follow their PRO14 counterparts and move the English final forward a week to facilitate a tour warm-up fixture against the Barbarians, while the current scheduling may also hamper Gatland’s preparations regarding the integration of some England internationals into his squad, while favouring the selection prospects of the Irish, Welsh and Scottish players.

Gatland, though, has welcomed the opportunity to play three Super Rugby outfits, the Stormers, the Sharks in Durban and Bulls in Pretoria on successive Saturdays as part of a five-game schedule leading into the opening Test at the 88,000-capacity FNB Stadium near Soweto in Johannesburg on July 24.

There will also be two midweek tour matches in the build-up to the first Test, against an invitational side in Port Elizabeth and South Africa A in Nelspruit.

The second Test will be played at Cape Town Stadium on July 31 before a return to Johannesburg for the Third Test at Ellis Park, known as Emirates Airline Park.

“I am absolutely thrilled with how this schedule looks,” Gatland said. “Touring South Africa is always a huge challenge, not only from a rugby perspective but also in terms of the venues and the conditions facing the players.

“We are very comfortable that three of the games, two of which are Test matches, will be played at altitude. Our schedule falls in a way to allow us to start at sea level before building up and acclimatising to the unique environment that playing at altitude presents.

“Ensuring the team are absolutely primed for the Test matches is a critical element of any Lions Tour, and I am confident the quality of opposition we will face in the opening weeks will get us ready to take on the Springboks. The Bulls, Sharks and Stormers are all tough sides and present different challenges, which is exactly what we want.

“Moreover, the venues we have agreed – some of which will be new to the Lions – open up the matches to a vast audience and will undoubtedly provide an unforgettable experience for the players and travelling supporters alike. We are very much looking forward to touring this wonderful country.”

With the opening two Tests in football stadia rather than traditional rugby arenas, the South Africans in selecting 2010 FIFA World Cup venues are envisaging some record-breaking crowds.

A sell-out at FNB Stadium, which hosted the 2010 final between Spain and Holland, would be the record attendance for a professional-era Lions Test, eclipsing the 84,188 for the 2001 series decider against the Wallabies at Stadium Australia in Sydney while reaching capacity in all three Test venues would mean a potential audience of just less than 205,000, a figure that would surpass the 192,972 people who attended the three Tests in Australia in 2013.

World Cup-winning Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, who has returned to the role of SA Director of Rugby, looked forward to what he described as a once-in-a-lifetime playing opportunity for the South African squad.

“There are players who have been to three Rugby World Cups and finished their careers with a winner’s medal yet never got to play against the Lions,” Erasmus said.

“They only come around every 12 years for our players and only a few of them ever have the privilege of wearing the Springbok jersey in a Lions series.

“The Lions have not lost a series since they were last here a decade ago and they will present a next-level challenge in 18 months’ time.

“Warren Gatland is a massively experienced and astute coach with a phenomenal record with the Lions and the rugby experience for our players and public will rival that of a Rugby World Cup. The Lions performed extremely well on their previous two tours and will no doubt relish the opportunity to add the Springboks’ scalp to their belt.

“They will operate like a well-oiled machine and we will have to work very hard to match them in every department, on and off the field.”

British & Irish Lions 2021 tour schedule:

Saturday July 3: British & Irish Lions v DHL Stormers – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Wednesday July 7: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘Invitational’ – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Saturday July 10: British & Irish Lions v Cell C Sharks – Jonsson Kings Park, Durban

Wednesday July 13: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘A’ – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Saturday July 17: British & Irish Lions v Vodacom Bulls – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday July 24 (first Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday July 31 (second Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday August 7 (third Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg