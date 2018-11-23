Home»sport

Wallabies will be desperate to claim England’s scalp, says Jones

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 10:43 PM

Eddie Jones insists the prize of recalling a precious victory over England when relaxing on the beach will inspire Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Wallabies limp into the final Quilter International reeling from the loss of breakdown master David Pocock to a neck injury and deflated by a run of 10 defeats from their last 14 matches.

Jones, however, believes they have the capacity to summon a season-rescuing performance driven on by a rivalry dating back to 1909 and the knowledge a torrid season is 80 minutes from completion.


“They can go on to the beach and be kings of the southern hemisphere. That’s how it is,” said Jones, who coached Australia from 2001 to 2005.

“This is going to be their best performance of the year, the game they traditionally want to win against the old foe, the Mother Country.

“It’s at Twickenham, it’s their last game of the year, and Will Genia is winning his 100th cap, so they’ll be up for it. All previous form goes out the window and it will be what happens on Saturday.

Will Genia is poised to win his 100th Australia cap at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

“They’ll be up for it because it’s England. Australia-England is an old consistent rivalry for Australia and they like nothing better than to beat England at Twickenham.

“Traditional rivalries still exist because I think they still mean something.

“History dictates a lot of what we do. History dictates that Australia-England is a pretty special rugby match. They’ll see this as a chance to put everything right.”

Victory over Michael Cheika’s struggling tourists would complete a successful autumn after South Africa and Japan were dispatched and a precious All Blacks scalp was denied only by a controversial refereeing decision.

Jones has enjoyed complete mastery of the fixture since replacing Stuart Lancaster at the end of 2015, winning all five meetings including a 3-0 series whitewash Down Under in 2016, and knows where Australia can be targeted.

Will Eddie Jones be smiling after another England win on Saturday? (John Walton/PA)

“Bully is not a good word these days. You know what happens when you bully people. If I say bully I’ll get called up before Human Resources,” Jones said.

“We’d certainly like to dominate them. The English set-piece is an important psychological area of the game and we get confidence from dominating that area. And we take confidence away from Australia.”

Jamie George will be a key component of the set-piece assault after ousting Dylan Hartley at hooker for the first time against tier one opposition, the squad’s co-captain forced to settle for a supporting role from the bench.

Owen Farrell will captain England (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Owen Farrell leads the team from fly-half in Hartley’s absence and it is hoped that Manu Tuilagi will make his first England appearance for two years after putting a sickening run of injuries behind him.

“Manu’s a game-breaker. He can make something happen out of nothing. When you play against him, it’s normally not very nice!” said Farrell of the rampaging Leicester centre.

“I’m chuffed for him that he’s put himself in a position to play international rugby again. I’m looking forward to seeing him out there.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Autumn InternationalsEddie Jones

Related Articles

Glasgow Warriors too strong for Cardiff Blues

Mouth watering ties dominate All-Ireland League action; Div 1A & 1B previews

Australia without Pocock, Beale and Ashley-Cooper for Twickenham clash

Ireland the best in the world? Right now, yes

More in this Section

Late Volland double gives Leverkusen victory over Stuttgart

Mouth watering ties dominate All-Ireland League action; Div 1A & 1B previews

Australia without Pocock, Beale and Ashley-Cooper for Twickenham clash

Mick McCarthy agrees deal to take over as Ireland boss


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the US Christmas tradition becoming popular here

10 ways to help children sleep better

Ask the expert: How do I tell my children their dad’s got cancer?

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »