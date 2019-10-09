Wales survive scare to see off Fiji and reach World Cup quarter-finals

Wales survived a major fright to subdue flamboyant Fiji 29-17 at Oita Stadium and book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Warren Gatland’s team recovered from conceding two tries in the opening 10 minutes to wing Josua Tuisova and full-back Kini Murimurivalu as Fiji showcased their sevens genius in spectacular fashion.

But wing Josh Adams touched down twice before half-time, and then completed his hat-trick to secure a potential last-eight clash against France.

Dan Biggar, who went off after a nasty collision, kicked two conversions and Rhys Patchell added a conversion and penalty, but Wales were pushed to the limit before full-back Liam Williams’ late try clinched a bonus-point triumph.

Fiji’s defeat means they are out of the tournament, yet they exited in style despite having two players sin-binned, by testing every sinew of Wales’ character and resolve.