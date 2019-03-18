NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Wales players dominate shortlist for Six Nations award

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 03:55 PM

Six Nations Grand Slam winners Wales provide four men on the shortlist for the 2019 Player of the Championship, including captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Warren Gatland’s side finished top of the table ahead of England, who provide the two other nominations.

As well as captain Jones, whose team saw off Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday to secure the title, Josh Adams, Liam Williams and Hadleigh Parkes are all up for the award.

England, meanwhile, have Jonny May, who was the top try-scorer in the Championship with six, and back-rower Tom Curry on the shortlist.

The six men were selected by a panel of media experts.

Fans are now set to vote on their player of the championship via the tournament’s official website until the poll closes at 12 noon on March 20.

- Press Association

Guinness Six Nationsrugby union

