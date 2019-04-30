Wales head coach Warren Gatland ‘sick of reading’ Shaun Edwards speculation

Wales boss Warren Gatland says he is “sick of reading” about the speculation surrounding Shaun Edwards’ post-World Cup coaching future.

And Gatland feels it will become a distraction “if it does go on any longer” as Wales’ World Cup preparations begin to take shape.

Wales defence specialist Edwards will be part of Gatland’s coaching team in Japan later this year, but there remains considerable uncertainty about what he will do after the tournament. Shaun Edwards is yet to decide his future (Ben Birchall/PA)

He has been offered a contract to extend his 11-year stay with Wales, who will be headed up by Gatland’s successor Wayne Pivac following the competition, but roles with England and France have also proved a matter of speculation.

Edwards announced earlier this month that he would not be taking up a head coaching role at Wigan. He had been presented to the media last summer as the Super League club’s next coaching supremo.

“I have to be honest and say I’m sick of reading about it in the newspapers every day,” Gatland said.

Wigan Warriors can today confirm that Shaun Edwards will not take up the Head Coach position next year. https://t.co/BJKzhTyQb0— Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) April 15, 2019

“I can let that go at the moment because we’re not in here (Wales’ training base) as a squad.