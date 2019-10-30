News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

Wales full-back Liam Williams could be sidelined for three months

Wales full-back Liam Williams could be sidelined for three months
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 09:06 AM

Wales full-back Liam Williams could face a lengthy lay-off after being injured at the World Cup.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he thinks the Saracens player could be out for three months with an ankle problem.

He was hurt during a Wales training session in Tokyo last week, and has had surgery in the UK.

Williams was ruled out of the tournament and replaced at full-back by Leigh Halfpenny for the semi-final defeat against South Africa.

A three-month absence would sideline him from Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup pool games and a number of Premiership fixtures.

Wales, meanwhile, kick off their 2020 Six Nations campaign under new head coach Wayne Pivac against Italy in Cardiff on February 1.

“I think he had surgery yesterday,” Gatland said. “I think it will be three months. That surgery takes about that long.

“If we had made the final, he would still be here with us. In fairness to Saracens, they had agreed that. But if we weren’t, they wanted to get him back for surgery as quickly as possible.”

Wales conclude their World Cup campaign by tackling New Zealand in the bronze medal match on Friday.

InjuryLiam WilliamsSaracensWalesWorld Cup

More in this Section

Xhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrowsXhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrows

UEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It OutUEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It Out

Counihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secretsCounihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secrets

No discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – ZidaneNo discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – Zidane


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps has some tips on how to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s roomTeenage kicks: How to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s room

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Game Tech: Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »