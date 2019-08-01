Wales back-row Taulupe Faletau ruled out of the Rugby World Cup

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup due to a clavicle injury, the Welsh Rugby Union has announced.

The Bath player picked up the injury while training and it will require surgery.

A statement from the Welsh camp said that the "injury was sustained in an innocuous training ground incident and will require surgery.

"A prognosis and return to play timeframe will be established after surgery.​

"The Wales squad and management would like to wish Taulupe the very best with his recovery."

Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against Georgia on September 23. They will also take on two-time champions Australia, Fiji and Uruguay in Pool D.

Wales are also due to take on Ireland twice - on August 31 and September 7 - in what will be the final warm-up games for both nations.

- additional reporting by Press Association