Vunipola set to be grilled by RFU over Folau support

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 03:00 PM

Update 3pm: Billy Vunipola is to be questioned by the Rugby Football Union after showing support to a homophobic Instagram post published by Israel Folau.

Folau said on Wednesday that “hell awaits” homosexuals in comments that have resulted in Rugby Australia stating they intend to terminate his contract, effectively ruling him out of this autumn’s World Cup.

In an apparent defence of his fellow Christian’s view, Vunipola has liked Folau’s post and states on his own account that “Man was made for woman to pro create that was the goal no?”

However, England’s first choice number eight adds that “I don’t HATE anyone”.

Vunipola could face disciplinary action in response to the anti-gay position outlined in his post, although initially his England bosses are seeking talks.

'It did affect me massively': Ireland's Derrick Williams on racial abuse from club fan

“Rugby is an inclusive sport and we do not support these views. We will be meeting with Billy to discuss his social media posts,” an RFU spokeswoman said.

Vunipola has been named on the bench for Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership match against Bristol on Saturday and travels to Ashton Gate knowing his club are to launch an internal enquiry into comments that are odds with their stance on diversity.

“We recognise that people have different belief systems and we expect everyone to be treated equally with respect and humility,” the English champions’ statement read.

“As representatives and role models, Saracens players have a responsibility not only to themselves but to the Club and wider society.

“Billy Vunipola’s recent social media posts are inconsistent with this and we take this matter very seriously. It will be handled internally.”

Earlier: England's Vunipola shows support for shamed Folau

Billy Vunipola has refused to unlike an Instagram post published by Israel Folau in which the Australia full-back made homophobic remarks.

Folau said on Wednesday that “hell awaits” homosexuals in comments that have resulted in Rugby Australia stating they intend to terminate his contract, effectively ruling him out of this autumn’s World Cup.

In an apparent show of support to his fellow Christian, Vunipola states that “Man was made for woman to pro create that was the goal no?”

View this post on Instagram

So this morning I got 3 phone calls from people telling me to ‘unlike’ the @izzyfolau post. This is my position on it. I don’t HATE anyone neither do I think I’m perfect. There just comes a point when you insult what I grew up believing in that you just say enough is enough, what he’s saying isn’t that he doesn’t like or love those people. He’s saying how we live our lives needs to be closer to how God intended them to be. Man was made for woman to pro create that was the goal no? I’m not perfect I’m at least everything on that list at least at one point in my life. It hurts to know that. But that’s why I believe there’s a God. To guide and protect us and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.

A post shared by Billy Vunipola (@vunipola_billy) on

However, England’s first choice number eight adds that “I don’t HATE anyone”.

Vunipola could face disciplinary action from the Rugby Football Union in response to the anti-gay position outlined in his post.

“So this morning I got 3 phone calls from people telling me to ‘unlike’ the @izzyfolau post. This is my position on it. I don’t HATE anyone neither do I think I’m perfect,” the Saracens back row said.

“There just comes a point when you insult what I grew up believing in that you just say enough is enough, what he’s saying isn’t that he doesn’t like or love those people.

View this post on Instagram

Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19‭-‬21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________

A post shared by Israel Folau (@izzyfolau) on

“He’s saying how we live our lives needs to be closer to how God intended them to be. Man was made for woman to pro create that was the goal no? I’m not perfect I’m at least everything on that list at least at one point in my life. It hurts to know that.

“But that’s why I believe there’s a God. To guide and protect us and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.”

Vunipola’s mother is Reverend Iesinga Vunipola, a Methodist Minister, and the 26-year-old has repeatedly spoken of the strength he draws from his faith.

'If Israel Folau doesn’t want to be involved in a sport that’s inclusive then he should go find another sport'

His recent career has been interrupted by a series of significant injuries, most notably three successive broken arms, but he appeared throughout England’s recent Six Nations campaign.

Although he has yet to regain top form in the wake of his repeated spells in the treatment room, he will enter the World Cup as undisputed first choice in his position.

- Press Association

